Tamarind duo: betrayal of Antuna, asked for expulsion of Alexis Vega

The friendship between Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega who generated controversy in Chivas a few years ago and was called the tamarind duohad this Saturday a betrayal episode, So during the game between Cruz Azul and Chivasthe footballers got involved in a discussion after a foul committed by the rojiblanco element.

Between the lawsuit of players, Antonio Perez Duran dispensed justice while Antuna approached and requested the expulsion who was his former partner in the Sacred Flock.

Durán ended up taking out the red card to Vega because he took Nacho Rivero by the neck, this after a hard sweep; however, what surprised him was the way in which Antuna asked that the striker from Guadalajara be sent to the showers.

the tamarind duo

It was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic when Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna they had a moment of indiscipline in Chivas. In celebration of Antuna’s 23rd birthday, Vega published several stories on Instagram where he was seen with his partner singing and drinking tamarind vodkaa situation that did not go unnoticed by the dome of the Guadalajara institution.

In the club both players suspended of the first team for several days and also a financial penalty was imposed. That fact was marked as the tamarind duoeven the footballers themselves have alluded to this every time they have a birthday.