Tamaulipas protest, “We are not a town”

Eugenio Derbez: Tamaulipas protest, “We are not a people” | AFP

With the launch and award ceremony of his new film CODAEugenio Derbez has won the headlines and the attention of the whole world, but not only for that project but also for a new one and some comments he made about “Paloma Noyola”a young woman recognized for her great intelligence and a very positive story.

Despite the fact that he would be making a production about the aforementioned young woman, the Mexican actor and director made a comment that the population of Mexico did not like at all. Matamoros, Tamaulipashometown of the “Jobs girl”.

Apparently the famous He said a few words that bothered the citizens a lot, referring to said town as a town in which there was no electricity or paved streets.

Are statements Some users who live there did not like them at all, so they decided to take a piece of cardboard, write a message and take to the streets to protest to claim the producer for his words.

The actor used some words that did not help much, some Internet users told him that this is not true, that his city is not a town, that they do have paved streets and electricity.

That is why a regional coordinator of a political party and some citizens wrote a few words on banners and shared their message in the streets and on social networks, hoping that Derbez could read it.

The user and other citizens called the attention of Internet users with their protest.



In addition, the Internet user uses the hashtag #OigameNo, seeking to give a humorous sense to the situation, for which he received the support of many people on social networks.

The businessman also added that he is very pleased that his city is an inspiration for people as great as Eugenio Derbez, but when it comes to defending it, he will also be there to respond to those who speak incorrectly about it.

Some more users dedicated themselves to labeling Eugenio Derbez and asking him to visit Matamoros before making similar statements, something that the famous man surely no longer took with so many people talking about it.

