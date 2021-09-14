Tamberi at dinner in Milan with Bolt and Barshim after the Monza GP

The three Olympians met at the restaurant after the Formula One Monza Grand Prix. Mutaz to Gimbo: “Now you just think about eating …”

At dinner together, seated at the same table: from left to right Gianmarco Tamberi, Mutaz Barshim and Usain Bolt. Together with them, crème della crème from international athletics of the present and the very recent past, among others, on the sides and in front, Chiara Bontempi, betrothed to Gimbo, Alexandra Everett, the Swedish wife of Mutaz and their child and super models Cindy Bruna, Italian-Congolese and Izobel Goulart, Brazilian. Not far away, colleague Kelly Piquet, compatriot of Izobel, daughter of Nelson, great ex-driver and girlfriend of Max Verstappen, the Dutch leader of the F1 World Championship, but also Ricky Simms, the historic Irish manager of Bolt.

in three – When? Sunday evening, after the Monza Grand Prix, where they were all guests. Where is it? At The Stage Dining, in Piazza Gae Aulenti, in the heart of Porta Nuova, the most fashionable district of Milan after the profound urban and architectural regeneration suffered in recent years, within the Centro Direzionale. It is no more than half an hour from the racetrack. Because? Because of commercial partners (Replay) and, above all, for a consolidated relationship of friendship. The one between Tamberi and Barshim, as we know, crosses all borders. The two – white T-shirt and black leather jacket – together since Saturday, had not seen each other since Tokyo, just after the magical night of August 1st and the Olympic gold of the shared high jump, a story that made the world Tour. From there, the blue continued to compete, until Thursday’s success at the Letzigrund in Zurich, in the 2021 Diamond League final. The Qatari instead preferred to stop immediately after. This is why the meeting was particularly joyful. And Bolt? The Jamaican, having won all there was to win, to become a living legend, retired from the activity after the 2017 London World Cup.

But he remains a super character. So much to excel in other fields too: his album, Country Yutes, dancehall music, reggae pop and its surroundings, is enjoying enormous success. He is also co-author and producer. Released nine days ago, it contains fourteen tracks. It is so strong that Usain, now, even dreams of deserving a Grammy one day. On Friday, arriving from Kingston, it was in London for its launch, then on Saturday it landed in Milan. And on Sunday, in Monza – where he was interviewed on the starting grid about "his" Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo – he was among the guests of honor like the duo of gold jumpers, all the other new tricolor olympians , of the actor Vin Diesel, of Khaby Lame, well-known youtuber, of Roberto Bolle, of Francesco Totti, of Alessandro Del Piero and many others. Usain, despite being a great sympathizer of Lewis Hamilton, has "sided" with Aston Martin, Barshim with the AlphaTauri and Tamberi, of course, with Ferrari.

curtains – “It’s vacation time,” Barshim exclaimed to Tamberi. “Oh no, my friend, for this year I have finished jumping, but I still have a couple of weeks of commitments before I can completely disconnect” the Ancona rider replied. “Yes sure, you will be busy eating”. “You see me, huh? I have already gained weight ”. Then the scene of the medals. pulled out of the pockets. “Do you have a similar one too?” Gimbo asked Mutaz? “I think it’s just the same,” replied Barshim, who when signing autographs, next to his name and surname, writes 243, the centimeters of the staff. And down a lot of laughs. Gimbo, at the table, also joked with Miss Bruna, guilty of sitting where the placeholder indicated Usain should be. The menu? Paccheri alla Vittorio, veal bacon with potato cream, apple millefeuille, Chantilly cream and calvados, together with fine white and red wines. “I asked Usain when he will return to compete – says Gimbo – he told me it’s too hard. He complimented us on our shared medal: ‘I was impressed, especially because I knew you and your stories ”. The last blessing.