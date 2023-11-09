The Central Australian Frack Free Alliance (CAFFA) is suing the Northern Territory Environment Minister over the decision to allow Texas gas company Tamborne to drill and frack 12 exploratory wells in the NT.

CAFFA is arguing that the minister’s approval was invalid because it failed to consider the environmental impacts of future gas projects.

A large community anti-fracking gathering was held outside the Northern Territory Supreme Court hearing on 7 November.

CAFFA members Heather McIntyre and Du Newman told their story of CAFFA’s decade-long campaign against fracking, and thanked the crowd for their solidarity.

Community opposition to fracking is high. Previous polls indicate that 86% of Territorians do not want fracking to proceed.

Fracking poses a risk of groundwater pollution, as well as contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. The International Energy Agency said in 2021 that there could be no new gas fields if the world was to reach net zero by 2050.

Tamboran is now the biggest player in plans to fracking the Beetaloo Basin, after buying Origin Energy’s stake.

The company proposes to drill 12 pilot production wells at the Amungi Mungi cattle station, southeast of Daly Waters.

Gas extracted from the Beetaloo Basin will be processed at the NT Government’s proposed industrial complex in Middle Arm.

The Middle Arm Industrial Precinct is the subject of a Senate inquiry, which is expected to hold hearings in Darwin and Palmstone in the coming months.

Climate justice activists with the No New Gas Coalition have vowed to stop fracking from moving forward. He says that the government cannot be trusted.

Earlier this year, the NT Government lied about implementing all of the paper inquiry’s recommendations. A key recommendation – 9.8 – states that there should be no net increase in life cycle greenhouse gas emissions from any onshore shale gas projects.

The NT government has significantly underestimated emissions from fracking the Beetaloo Basin, a new report has found.

Earlier this year, Tamboron imported its megafracker from the US to Darwin, in preparation for its design on the Belatu Basin.

When the megafracker arrived in Darwin in May, a worker shut it down and held it for hours before being arrested.

In July activists slowed the transport of the megafracker through Katherine by using bikes, prams and shopping trolleys to block the road and wave “No New Gas” banners.

The 12 wells are just the beginning. At full production, the NT and federal government envisage drilling 200–300 wells each year over a period of 20–40 years.

Tamboran has been implicated in a chemical leak before production even began. If full-scale production goes ahead, the impacts on groundwater, climate and regional livelihoods could be devastating.

(Stay up to date with CAFFA and the No New Gas coalition here.)