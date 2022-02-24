Tampa Bay Buccaneers claim to have found Tom Brady’s replacement for NFL 2022

The franchise’s coach, Bruce Arians, assured that he already has his team’s new quarterback fixed, and that he has his full support.

One of the most complicated tasks you will have to your credit Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season of the National Football League (NFL) will be to find the ideal replacement for Tom Bradywho announced at the beginning of the month his retirement from the activity after 22 years.

Although during the last days it was rumored that the Florida franchise was willing to negotiate for his return, the reality is that the 44-year-old sports veteran will not returnand for the same reason, they must turn the page and find their new quarterback.

In this regard, the head coach of the Buccaneers, Bruce Ariesspoke with the newspaper Tampa Bay Timesand assured that he has already signed his new quarterback for NFL 2022, counting of course on his unrestricted support: we are talking about Blaine Gabbert.

Buccaneers already have Tom Brady’s successor



“People don’t like his record (13-35 as a starter), but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators in his first eight years. He beat Jacksonville and Tennessee in Arizona“indicated the strategist, adding that “Now you know the system. I don’t have a problem with him letting Kyle Trask mature. Gabbert has never played on a team this good. He has all the respect of the locker room.”.

With 10 seasons in the body, and steps by Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee TitansGabbert records in his NFL career the 56.3 percent of passes completedfor a total of 9,273 yards, with 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.