Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign a key receiver from the Falcons

There was and will be no better news this offseason for any franchise in the National Football League (NFL) like quarterback lap Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His return from retirement involves returning to compete for a Super bowl.

The team was on its way to rebuilding, but when Brady announced that he would be back for at least one more season, the approach to free agency changed dramatically. They signed important pieces that otherwise they would have let go, and also returned to provide new weapons to the GOAT.

The Florida franchise’s dominant receiving corps has been decimated in recent months. Rob Gronkowski He has not yet defined what he will do, and Anthony Brown he was cut at the end of the year after his scandalous removal from the field in the middle of a game.

So general manager Jason Licht had to move on and find a receiver to accompany the great duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Thus, he found a player who Atlanta Falcons ruled out, and that he could become the 44-year-old quarterback’s WR3.

New weapon for Tom Brady

The Buccaneers and former Falcons wide receiver, Russell Gageagreed to a contract of three years and $30 million dollars with 20M guaranteed, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Gage, 26, was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 Draft and each year, his role in Atlanta has grown.