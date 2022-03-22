Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign star running back

Despite visiting the Foxborough infield camp, the Super Bowl LV champion will ultimately stay in Florida for the next three seasons.

In the last hours it became one of the tastiest “conflicts” of free agency in the National Football League (NFL)because he had faced two historical ones again, like the field marshal Tom Bradyand his former coach in New England PatriotsBill Belichick.

Everything, after this Monday, the corridor Leonard Fournette will visit the franchise facility, in Foxborough, in what seemed like a key addition, ahead of the 2022 season, taking into account his two notable contests with Tampa Bay Buccaneerswhere he even won Super Bowl LV.

It was even rumored that the Patriots would give the LSU player a multimillion-dollar contract to stay on the Massachusetts squad; however, it seems that Brady’s influenceadded to his boisterous return to the NFL, definitely tipped the scales.

Tom Brady wins the “cock” to the Patriots



As confirmed by the insider adam schefterof the chain ESPNFournette has reached an agreement with the Buccaneers to sign a new contract for three more seasonsin exchange for a salary of $21 million dollarsof which 11 million are insuredand with various bonuses he could increase his salary up to 24 million.

Let’s remember that last NFL season, the running back had his best average yards per carry, with 4.5totaling 1,266 scrimmage yards, ranking sixth in the entire competition in 2021, where he had to deal with a hamstring injury.