Tampa divers pull wrecked boat out of river

Sunken boat in Tampa river. TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunken treasure or just junk?

Unfortunately it turned out to be garbage.

This Thursday morning, a metal bogeyman was removed from Tampa’s Hillsborough River after two years of being there, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

“You never know what the Tampa Police Diver team is going to find in the water!” the agency said in a Facebook post, accompanied by a photo of a sunken boat that looks like a large piece of rusty metal. .

The agency took down the post, saying it was a local resident who called to say the sunken boat had long been abandoned near the shore near Patterson Street Park. The department sent divers to the scene to remove him from the water.

Tampa police spokeswoman Crystal Clark told the Miami Herald on Friday that the boat was about 30 feet long and about 10 feet wide.

Clark added that it was not yet known what type of boat it was, as it was badly wrecked.

“It was scrap metal and very dirty, basically sticking out of the surface,” the spokeswoman added. “There is no indication that it is an old ship. So far, what the divers have done is pull it out, tie it up and bring it to shore.”

Clark said there was no idea who owned it either, but it was assumed someone abandoned it after it was damaged or sank. If the owner is found, you could face fines.

The post reminded the public that state law prohibits dumping “wrecked” boats into rivers and canals.

“A vessel is considered wrecked if it is wrecked, scrapped, dismantled, or on someone’s property without permission,” the TPD said.

Penalties for abandoning a damaged boat include a citation as well as fines to cover the cost of removing it from the water and misdemeanor charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has a program for boat owners to turn in a damaged or sunken boat without penalty.

“Abandoned vessels are a real concern” in the state of Florida, the FWC said, referring to any vessel that has been taken to the water, damaged or run aground and abandoned.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on September 3, 2022 3:38 p.m.