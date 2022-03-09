Tampa Pediatrician Backs Covid-19 Vaccine for “Healthy Kids” Contradicting Dr. Ladapo

TAMPA (WFLA) – Despite a first-of-its-kind recommendation from the Florida Director of Public Health against giving the COVID-19 vaccine to “healthy children,” a Tampa Bay-area pediatrician told News Channel 8 that will not change his advice to parents.

“We still recommend it because kids still get sick,” said Dr. Nancy Silva of Small World Pediatrics in Wesley Chapel. “Children are still long carriers. We are seeing children one, two, three months later who still have symptoms, not as severe as the initial symptoms, but sometimes different symptoms. Sometimes headaches, sometimes vision problems, sometimes breathing problems, sometimes stamina problems, often prolonged fatigue.”

What will happen to people who never got COVID?



Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s announcement came at the end of a roundtable discussion hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis that says “close the curtain on the COVID theater.”

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend that COVID-19 vaccines not be used for healthy children,” said Dr. Ladapo.

“Buck the CDC” is the new slogan that the governor has promoted in defense of the state’s anti-pandemic policies.

“We will not only follow the CDC in the state of Florida,” Governor DeSantis said during his visit to the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City. “I think a lot of people have lost confidence in the CDC.”

In response to the new state guidance, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital sent News Channel 8 the following statement: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that everyone over the age of 5 receive the vaccine. COVID-19. Johns Hopkins Medicine also encourages all families who are eligible to receive the appropriate COVID-19 vaccine.”

There have been 42 Covid deaths in Florida for children under the age of 16, according to the latest weekly coronavirus report from the Florida Department of Health.

Even mild cases of COVID-19 can damage the brain, study says



Governor DeSantis said the new recommendation is supported by most children without medical complications who are at low risk of serious outcomes and data from pediatric vaccine trials.

While Dr. Silva said many parents have made up their minds, she is concerned that those who are are still undecided about vaccinating their children against Covid-19.

“Prevention is the best medicine,” he said, “so whatever we can prevent in a child is best.”

Even before Dr. Ladapo’s announcement, the state had a low vaccination rate of just 22 percent for children between the ages of 5 and 11. For the 12-19 age group, it’s 60 percent, according to state data.