Tampon tax, Francesca Michielin on Twitter: “Also this month I spent 15 euros, as if having a period were a luxury”

The latest budget measure was not enough, with which the government cut VAT on sanitary napkins to 10%. Failure to lower the tax further – 4% was asked – has left many women unhappy. The singer made it a spokesperson Francesca Michielin, 26, who threw the stone in the Twitter pond yesterday: “And even today, like every month, I spent my 15 euros on sanitary pads (I need 3 packs of media). After all, having your period is a luxury, it’s a whim, like wanting to drink sparkling wine, go on vacation, buy cigarettes or a new smartphone, right? “

The topic made a splash, but the number of responses from the male world impressed women Twitter users. There were those who advised Francesca Michielin to look better among the supermarket shelves: she would have found cheaper brands than the 5 euros per pack of the one chosen by her. There are those who recommended the cup because the wife is so happy with it and those who recalled that the razor blades still have the VAT at 22%, and this could represent an unfairness to the detriment of men.

Francesca Michielin was forced to respond with other tweets, to reiterate that she is not happy with the cup and that the brand she chooses remains her business. “I’m speechless. Rather than opening a debate on the taxation of sanitary pads, on the fact that they are not a luxury, I have to find myself reading advice on which sanitary pads to use. I don’t choose what flow to have. Everyone? he has to feel at ease, even not catch me the lecturer “.