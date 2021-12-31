Tamponi Roma, a positive. Alert for No Vax, may not play

The line is this: wait a few more days. Although there is an unvaccinated player in Rome, the club’s line, they explain to Trigoria, is to follow the guidelines that should be decided in the coming days in a meeting between the club and the Federation. Not being, the Giallorossi, the only no vax player in Italy, although super controlled even with more tampons than his teammates, Roma will stick to the guidelines and then, by 10 January, will decide what to do. To date, if he decides to continue not to get vaccinated, the player in question, a holder, could no longer play with the entry into force of the new decree. The company is already working to find a solution and is waiting for the issue to be debated at the national level before embarking on a path.