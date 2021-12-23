Tamponi, the order of doctors of Milan: “Unmanageable situation”. And attacks the portal of Ats, which replies: “Do more tests in the studio”

That of tampons in Lombardy “It is now an unmanageable situation”. This is said by the president of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Milan, Roberto Carlo Rossi. To prove it are the long queues that have been forming for days near the pharmacies. “A problem worsened by the Lombardy computer system”, argues the Order, with general practitioners who for several weeks have been denouncing the malfunction of reservations. But fromHealth Protection Agency (ATS) of the capital, it is noted that in these days it marks new records of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. “Never so many since the beginning of the pandemic: the whole system has been slowed down anyway thousands of bookings have been successful yesterday ”, they explain from within Ats, where they hope that the new will be heard appeal to general practitioners to practice tampons. But it is not only the Omicron variant or the new rules for school quarantines that have made the tampon the most requested object in the region. They got in the way festivity, between departures and dinners to be organized which many prefer to arrive after negative tests. Too much for the system, which has not withstood the impact. “Once again Lombardy was found unprepared”, they do not fail to attack the opposition in the Region. “Among other things, this summer we thought well to close some hubs in use since late spring 2020, ”he says Samuele Astuti, head of delegation of the Democratic Party to the Health Commission. That attacks the management of Attilio Fontana and the councilor for welfare Letizia Moratti: “With the uncertainties and the long times to obtain the result, the current conditions are a disincentive to have a swab done”

“The problem is that the Lombard computer network is leaking water from all sides”Summarizes the president of the Milanese Order, Rossi. And he says: “I myself, who practice the profession every day as a general practitioner, lose hours and hours every week praying that the system does not throw a tantrum.” And when instead the prayers have no effect, there are reports of general practitioners unable to book a tampon on the ATS Milano portal. “This not only creates great difficulties for doctors, of time and resources, but also makes them ‘guilty’ in front of patients, further increasing the doctor-patient dispute, already made incandescent by some reckless statements by the councilor for Welfare”, Rossi adds, recalling Moratti’s recent attacks on general practitioners, who would work less than colleagues in the hospital. Instead, from the Milanese ATS they point out that the portal nevertheless allowed 2800 reservations yesterday, December 22, which scored a record of new infections for the Metropolitan City of Milan area, with 4,640 new cases. Again, the Region has made provision for doctors to prescribe tampons with a simple recipe sheet or by e-mail, but the news is not yet fully operational. Meanwhile, “the risk remains that the structures will not accept this modality and above all outside the buffer points, in the cold, queues are forming that last for many hours”, warns Rossi.

In Lombardy the incidence of positives is now 6.2%, with 12,913 new positives today, 23 December. THE swabs processed were 205,847. But the request still seems impossible to satisfy. First of all, because there are all the unvaccinated, who have to do at least three every week to be able to work and beyond. This already seems to be enough to prevent many vaccinated people from having to take two swabs five days apart to be readmitted to school or to come out of quarantine. For the school, in particular, with the new rules issued by the government for quarantines, the swabs to be carried out have increased dramatically, and the families of the students are added to the entire classes. “The Region should give indications to the affiliated pharmacies of give priority to those who have completed the vaccination cycle and must have a negative swab result to return to school or work”Asked the council group of the Lombard Democratic Party. And while every two days the new Omicron variant doubles the cases detected, in record cities for new cases like Milan, holidays do the rest. Those who are about to leave to join friends and family try in every way to make a tampon. And so whoever prepares to receive at home for Christmas Eve and lunch. Everyone lined up in front of the pharmacies, even when they admit that there is no hope, because there is no time when there is no shortage of tampons. And so take the DIY too, with the purchase of rapid tampons whose use is not recommended by experts because they are not sufficiently reliable, especially in a phase like the current one. Or worse, there are private individuals who make swabs for 50 euros, as reported in recent days in the Linate and Vimodrone car parks. “We have come to the point where people are discouraged from taking a tampon”Attacks Astuti. “On the one hand, because those with flu-like symptoms cannot queue for hours in the open in front of a pharmacy. But above all because even in the face of suspicion, many give up to avoid ending up in an endless vortex, with an exam impossible to book and a time too long for the outcome “.

“The network that carries out molecular swabs needs to be strengthened immediately: with such a rapid increase in infections, it is necessary to immediately run for cover ”, concludes the president of the Order of Physicians and Surgeons of Milan. Perhaps in the belief that the situation was improving, Astuti recalls, “last summer we closed some hubs opened in May 2020 and where many people went every day to get a swab”. “There is not much room today to increase what is already being done with the health system and thanks to pharmacies”, argues ATS. But not without forgetting that the willingness of general practitioners to do so is increasing antigenic swabs to suspect patients directly in their study, then pointing out the positive cases and without further burdening the booking system which, they admit, “is in trouble like the whole system these days in the face of data that tripled from one week to the next”. And if until last week there were about sixty swabs made by general practitioners, ATS also hopes with their willingness to decongest the situation.