Tanganga to Milan, decision on the way

From England, Tanganga’s position regarding a possible transfer from Tottenham leaks: Milan in ambush.

It is now known that Japhet Tanganga is also among the options that Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are considering to reinforce the defense. After having drawn from the Premier League as early as January 2021, when Fikayo Tomori arrived, the Rossoneri management could do it again.

The English defender born in 1999 is by no means untouchable in the Tottenham, where is it Antonio Conte prefers other power plants. However, its sale is blocked by the fact that the Spurs they must first assess the physical condition of Cristian Romero. From Sky Sports they let it be known that Fabio Paratici has informed Milan that they want to keep it at least until Sunday, when the match against Chelsea will take place.

Milan transfer market, the position of Tanganga and Tottenham

According to reporter Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic UK, Tanganga has attracted the interest of Milan for a possible loan transfer. Other Italian and Premier League clubs would also have their sights set on the player.

The Tottenham at the moment he is reluctant to sell it e Tanganga himself would prefer to stay in London. But the defender knows that with the returns of Dier and Romero the space for him will be reduced. In addition there is also Davinson Sanchez at the front in the hierarchies. The Englishman risks playing little, since for Conte it would only be a reserve, so a transfer could be the best solution to guarantee him more playing time on the pitch. A decision will be made next week.

Milan hope to be able to borrow him, as they did a year ago with Tomori. The Rossoneri club wants to carry out an operation with a low impact on the budget, so as to evaluate a possible investment on the player’s card only at the end of the season.

In addition to Tanganga, Maldini and Massara are also evaluating other profiles to improve Stefano Pioli’s rearguard. In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Alessandro Casale, defender under Hellas Verona and also coveted by Lazio and Naples.