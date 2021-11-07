Tanker collides with a truck, crowds to grab the petrol. Then the explosion and the massacre: 108 dead

A tanker full of fuel collided with a truck at a gas station and exploded in the Wellington area, in the east of Freetown, capital of the Sierra Leone. The provisional toll is 108 dead. The explosion – reported the Red Cross – took place on the night between Friday and Saturday in the industrial area of ​​Freetown. According to a witness’s account, dozens of people, mostly street vendors and passing motorcyclists, rushed to the crash site to try to recover the spilled gasoline, when the explosion occurred shortly after, the flames enveloped those present, spreading rapidly throughout the neighborhood.

In fact, the flames spread to the streets and buildings of the entire surrounding neighborhood: dozens of charred bodies remained scattered everywhere. It is a massacre. Among the victims are many women and children. Several are currently hospitalized for their burns, some are very serious.

Charred bodies were also found in nearby cars and streets. “The videos and photos circulating on social media are heartbreaking,” commented the mayor of Freetown. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

The Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic fire and the horrible human losses”, promising that the government will do “everything to support the affected families”.

“We have rarely seen such a thing. Since I’ve been in Sierra Leone, it’s the worst mass tragedy I’ve seen in the country, ”he said Samuele Greco, medical coordinator of Emergency in Goderich, a few kilometers from the scene of the accident. “We received 29 wounded. We hospitalized 21, other 5 less serious ones we treated in the emergency room, 3 were transferred to other hospitals. They had burns everywhere, some as high as 95%. Unfortunately, two of them didn’t make it, one was an 11-year-old boy»Reported Greco. Similar incidents had already occurred in Sierra Leone in the past. In March, a vast fire in the capital left over 80 injured and 5,000 displaced. In 2017, landslides following a flood caused over a thousand deaths.

Emergency has been in Sierra Leone in Goderich since 2001 with a Surgical Center, a reference hospital for traumatology for the whole of Sierra Leone. Many patients are transferred to Goderich from hospitals in other provinces and sometimes even from neighboring countries. During the Ebola epidemic it was the only hospital to remain open at all times, even when many facilities in Sierra Leone – especially the surgical ones – were closed for weeks for fear of contagion.

