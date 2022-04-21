Tano Ortiz confesses: ‘I remind the players of the recent past’

since you arrived Ferdinand Ortiz to the bank of America for replace Santiago Solari the team had a major uptick which already has them in the sixth position of the general table of Clausura 2022This is waiting for what Cruz Azul does this Thursday.

The Tano acknowledged that one of the keys to its success has been the way he lands players so they don’t fly away and keep their feet on the ground.

I try to tell my players live in the moment. It is inevitable to see the table of positions with which we started and the one we are in today. Each party I make them see the reality of what we lived through a month ago. If they try to lower performance, we will go back. A daily feed to what they understand every game we advance. We are in a situation within, but it is not defined, mathematically we are still out (from Liguilla direct)”, he said at a press conference.

The Eagles are at a point momentarily to classify directly to the leagueso it is not intended to put a ceiling on the capacity of your team.

“To put a ceiling is to set a limitI don’t look at it that way, I look at it day by day and game after game. The boys believe in the daily work and it is reflected date after date. I don’t know if we are still in a part of conformism, but the important thing is that they go day by dayThey understand the situation and have achieved meritorious things”.

“We have found a game dynamic, we have found a style of play, a way of playing. Today the players believe in this system, they are convinced of what we do in the week, they understood the situation they were going through and today they are in a situation, to say, satisfactory. They know that on Saturday there is another final against a rival (Tigres) that is above us. It is the biggest club in Mexico for which they will always come out to win“.

‘Game against Tigres will be difficult’

About the confrontation tigers next saturday, Ortiz expressed the respect he has for the quality shown by the squad directed by Miguel Herrera.

“It is a rival who deserves all respect, they were in an even position with us. León is a team that has made a tournament in a position that can lead them to qualify. When we win, there are details that we have to correct and it has happened in other parties. We have not been converted by satisfactory individual performances. Saturday is a difficult match like allwith a rival that is classified”, he commented.