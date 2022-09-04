Tanya Pardazi: Tiktoker died while skydiving – People – Culture

The death of the influencer and model Tanya Pardazi21 years old, has generated a stir on social networks, especially on TikTok, where he had about 100 thousand followers.

Pardazi, who was a Miss Canada semi-finalist, suffered an accident while skydiving. According to the information that has become known, the young woman jumped into the void but her parachute did not open.

Dropped a rapidly rotating main parachute at low altitude without the time or altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate

Her death occurred on August 27 in Innisfil, Ontario (Canada), where she was completing a skydiving course with the Skydive Toronto school and it was the first time she had jumped alone, according to her friends. CTVNews.

In this regard, the skydiving company explained that the young woman “released a rapidly rotating main parachute at low altitude without the time or altitude necessary for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

After hitting the ground, Tanya was taken to a hospital immediately, but arrived with no vital signs. and the medical staff failed to save his life.

The statement from the skydiving company also expressed its condolences for the death of the tiktoker: “The jumper was a recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed by the student’s new friends and colleagues at Skydive Toronto Inc. The Skydive Toronto Inc team has been deeply affected by this accident, as who have perfected their student training program for more than 50 years.

The Pardazi’s death has also been mourned by his friends. “This is the biggest shock for us. It’s very difficult to process. It’s been a couple of days, but we still don’t believe it,” one of her friends told the aforementioned media.

The local police are investigating the death of the young woman together with a forensic team and the skydiving company.

