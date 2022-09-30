Tanzi and a future problem between Neymar and Mbappé

On May 21, the PSG has achieved the feat of extending Kylian Mbappe for the next three seasons. An extension which was not made without conditions. Indeed, the number 7 Ile-de-France had the requirement to become the flagship player of the red and blue project. a role that previously fell to a certain Neymar Jr.

A Neymar / Mbappé clash to be expected?

For the moment, everything is going well on the green rectangle for the men of Christophe Galtier with a fanfare start to the season, whether in League 1 or in Champions League. Yet, according to Loic Tanziwho is expressed on the set of Greg’s Teamthe turning point between Neymar and Mbappe could well happen after the World Cup in Qatar expected in less than two months: “There will be common interests at least until the World Cup. At least, on the side of Neymar. On the side of Neymarwe accepted the fact that Kylian Mbappe was the king of Paris Saint Germainthe most important player, the key to the project as Nasser Al-Khelaifi could tell. And him, he’s chomping at the bit because he knows there’s World Cup and that he needs to play with the PSG. But it’s after this World Cup there may be a problem. Neymar will speak at some point and it could happen after the World Cup. I don’t think the problem is Mbappé todayI think it comes from Neymar. If there is one who can unpin, it’s him. He stores up frustration, he doesn’t really understand what’s going on around Mbappe and he says to himself: why are we giving him everything, while I am being taken away from what was given to me at the beginning? If it goes badly, then I think it will come from Neymar. »