TAP airline restarts connections to this important destination for Cubans

The Portuguese company TAP, resumed this week air connections with a destination of great importance for Cuban travelers. The Portuguese airline will operate two flights a week in each direction, which promises greater connectivity from Europe to Latin America.

Since this April 21, TAP, the flagship company of Portugal, announced that it was taking its connections with Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, one of the destinations with the highest demand for Cubans, as it is one of the countries where the most Cuban collaborators travel. and also because there are many Cubans living there.

The Venezuelan Minister of Transport, Hipólito Abreu, confirmed on his Twitter account that the Portuguese airline TAP was finally resuming its operations in Venezuela to cover the Lisbon-Caracas-Lisbon route. Starting in June, the flights will be expanded and will be carried out on a regular basis.

“Indeed, this April 21, the airline @tapairportugal restarts its passenger transport flights to once again connect Caracas and Lisbon”, the president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), Juan Manuel Teixeira Díaz, endorsed on his networks. .

The Portuguese airline TAP will resume its regular flights to Caracas, after two years of paralysis of the route, due to the health crisis. It will operate two weekly flights in each direction, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, between Lisbon and Caracas, in an A330neo aircraft with capacity for 298 people.

FLIGHTS FROM CUBA TO VENEZUELA IN APRIL

The main airline that connects Cuba and Venezuela is Conviasa. The Venezuelan state company maintains its usual connections between Caracas and Havana. Wednesdays and Saturdays it arrives from the dark-haired capital. And on Thursdays and Sundays he leaves for Caracas again.

Another Venezuelan company that joined the direct flights from Cuba to Venezuela was Turpial, which will continue to operate in April to two Cuban terminals, Havana and Holguin. To the Cuban capital every Saturday and from Holguín, every Tuesday.

Transit visa for Cubans in Venezuela? We reiterate that the Bolivarian government does require this document from Cuban travelers who intend to make a stopover in that country. The cost of the visa is 30 US dollars or its equivalent in Cuban pesos and must be paid at the Banco Financiero Internacional (BFI). For all the details: click here.