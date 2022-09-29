Tape ‘Spotlight’ today at the Cineteca

The two-time Oscar-winning film “Spotlight”, also known as “On the Front Page”, will be available this Thursday and Friday at the Silvestre Revueltas Room of the Cineteca de Durango; The film will be shown at 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The film tells the story of how the investigative unit of The Boston Globe newspaper, called “Spotlight”, the oldest in the United States, unmasked a scandal in which the Massachusetts Catholic Church hid a significant number of sexual abuse perpetrated by various Boston priests, and for which the Globe won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for public service.

The tape, then, is inspired by this journalistic investigation and shows all the work of the reporters, from the collection of data and information, to the pressure by the church to stop its publication.

The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Brian d’Arcy James, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Stanley Tucci, well-known actors in the film industry.

Being a story based on a true event, “Spotlight” is a film that is considered important in journalism, since the investigation made by Michael Rezendes, Sacha Pfeiffer, Matt Carroll, Walter V. Robinson, is a starting point for the journalistic work.

Fundamental to the story is the figure of what was then the new editor of the Boston Globe, Martin Baron. “In July of that year (…) he had asked the team to investigate the problem of sexual abuse in the famous Catholic Archdiocese of Boston,” he told international media at the time.