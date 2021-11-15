Taproot brings efficiency, privacy and smart contracts

Bitcoin is currently facing one of the most important updates experienced so far since its release. Under the name of Taproot, in fact, the innovations that will characterize the cryptocurrency market in the years to come are hidden. The novelty started a few hours ago with the advent of block 709.632, a moment in which what is a sort of Bitcoin 3.0 became reality.

Bitcoin, the Taproot era has begun

The first important novelty is the greater possibility of using Bitcoin in smart contracts. The latter are to be considered operations linked to conditional facts, at the advent of which the transaction takes place (of great use in the insurance or banking world). Until now, this type of functions was mainly delegated to Ethereum, while now it can also gravitate to Bitcoin: this opens up new internal competition in the world of cryptocurrencies and gives Bitcoin further power compared to the rest of the market.

Another novelty is related to the cost of transactions, which will go down by virtue of the smaller amount of information necessary to convey the movement of value from one portfolio to another. Less data volume, greater speed, fewer resources needed, greater sustainability: a virtuous step forward that will make the use of Bitcoin cheaper and easier and which, for this reason, gives the cryptocurrency overall system strength.

Last, but certainly not least, is the change imposed at the level of privacy, with a substantial increase in the secrecy and non-traceability of registered operations: the introduction of Schnorr signatures, in particular, contemplates multisig (multi-signature) configurations, substantially improving this aspect.

It should be taken into consideration that Bitcoin is now worth 41% of the entire capitalization of the Bitcoin world, an unparalleled concentration of value and power for a total market quoted 3,000 billion dollars. Each change therefore has a strong general impact and inevitable importance for every investor. The value of Bitcoin (here you can buy it with eToro) in the meantime had soared up to beyond 66 thousand dollars and in the last few hours it has retraced just below the all-time highs.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money.

The improvements introduced should not immediately impact the value of the currency itself, but could offer new floors in the event of a fall and better opportunities for rebounds during the ascent phase: in general it is a more efficient and pervasive system than before, at the inside a market where by definition opportunity is value.