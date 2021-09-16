Taproot for Bitcoin innovation

The hypothesis is that decentralized finance DeFi protocols may also begin to proliferate on Bitcoin. Kraken Intelligence has published a lengthy study on the impact Taproot could have on Bitcoin’s future.

Futuristic thinking on how Taproot will improve Bitcoin

In the document, 37 pages long, at one point we read:

“Taproot will lead to an overall smoother user experience, and will roll out the red carpet for broad innovation on the Bitcoin network.”

Kraken Intelligence analysts point out that updates to the Bitcoin protocol are very rare, also due to its considerable decentralization.

The previous update, SegWit, in 2017 was controversial and difficult to be completed, while as far as Taproot is concerned the only brake was its relative slowness in its development and approval.

The SegWit debate even led to a kind of “Civil war” within the bitcoiner community of the time, ended with a hard fork that created Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

This time the community seems to strongly agree that Taproot will substantially improve the Bitcoin protocol.

This update may seem like just an incremental improvement in the protocol, but in reality according to Kraken Intelligence, it will revolutionize the Bitcoin network by vastly improving privacy, making bitcoins more fungible, improving network scalability, and creating a basic infrastructure to more easily distribute the future updates.

Particularly Kraken analysts write:

“At a high level, Taproot will improve Bitcoin’s effectiveness as a medium of exchange by enabling greater transaction throughput, upgrade core network cryptography to ensure its security, and inspire more developers to work on Bitcoin by enabling complex DeFi smart contracts, including the others”.

The upgrade and superior adoption of Bitcoin in the world

Today the DeFi on the Bitcoin protocol is almost non-existent, while thanks to the increasing adoption of Lightning Network, advanced decentralized financial services could not only pop up on the Bitcoin network as well, but even explode, given the increasingly widespread adoption of bitcoin around the world.

The analysis argues that the positive impact of Taproot is already reflecting on the price now, attributing part of the almost 10-fold increase in BTC’s value since March 2020 to future innovation, as it has been known for a long time that he will be released.

According to the analysts of Kraken Intelligence, on the other hand, Taproot’s direct impact on the price of BTC could be of little significance.

This update makes the Bitcoin network significantly more attractive for building DeFi protocols, which in turn could increase the demand for BTC.

Finally they add: