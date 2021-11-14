Taproot, here is the update to Bitcoin. What should investors know?

The major update to Bitcoin, Taproot, is on the way. What should investors know? What to expect from the Bitcoin price?

Taproot, the long-awaited update to Bitcoin, should go into effect in the next few days at block 709.632 (some sources say it will be active from today, Saturday 13 November).

This is the first major Bitcoin update since 2017 and will impact the blockchain in several ways.

Taproot will introduce the so-called Schnorr signatures, which will help Bitcoin transactions become more private, efficient and less expensive. More importantly, theupdate will allow Bitcoin to run smart contracts on the blockchain.

Although some experts believe that Taproot will have minimal impact on the Bitcoin price, it is important that investors understand the effects of the upgrade. After all, it is impossible to predict the future price of an asset, and Bitcoin is the blockchain that powers the largest cryptocurrency by market value.

What to know about the Taproot update

The Taproot update is a collection of three separate update proposals, Katherine Dowling, general counsel and compliance officer at Bitwise Asset Management, tells CNBC Make It.

Smart contracts

The most notable change from Taproot is the potential for smart contracts, says Dowling.

“Schnorr’s signatures can be leveraged to allow Bitcoin users to execute more complex smart contracts than Bitcoin can currently execute today. That’s great, because one of the key differences between Bitcoin and newer blockchains like Ethereum is their suitability for smart contracts “

THE smart contracts they are digital agreements written in code and stored on the blockchain. They are essential to power the decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications and non-fungible tokens, or NFT, for example. The capabilities of Ethereum smart contract have in part allowed it to become the most used blockchain.

Compared to Ethereum, Bitcoin has historically been much more limited in welcoming smart contracts. But while Bitcoin will probably never be as flexible as Ethereum from the point of view of the smart contract, with Taproot this gap will now narrow.

This update will likely lead to an increase in daily applications for Bitcoin.

Privacy

L’Taproot update aims to increase privacy for certain transactions.

To do this, Schnorr signatures will eventually allow multi-signature transactions, or those involving multiple addresses, to appear as a single standard transaction. Multi-signature transactions are often used to enable smart contracts, among other things.

As a result, multi-signature transactions will be indistinguishable from simple transactions, which means greater anonymity and privacy for addresses involved in multi-signature transactions.

Although Dowling describes it as a ‘big advantage‘, some fear it may cause government greater concern over illegal activities such as tax evasion or money laundering.

Cheaper transactions

Schnorr signatures would also reduce the amount of data needed for multi-signature transactions, which are more complicated to process than standard ones.

With less data involved, the transactions will become more energy and time efficient. As a result, the transactions will be cheaper to process, leading to a lower cost of transaction fees.

Looking to the future of Bitcoin

Once the Bitcoin update has taken place, Taproot will lay the groundwork for the next phase of innovation in the Bitcoin protocol. We expect this update to unleash a new wave of innovation in Bitcoin focused primarily on smart contracts.

Although the propositions are bullish, it is important to remember that invest in cryptocurrencies involves risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn that investors should only invest what they can afford to lose.

