Business

Taps bonus: tax credit until 2023

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

In Maneuver 2022 the extension of the taps bonus for water efficiency: tax credit until 2023 for expenses up to one thousand euros.

Extended on water bonus with the next Budget Law: the facility will be usable until December 31, 2023, and corresponds to a tax credit on the expenses incurred in the previous year for the purchase and installation of water filtration systems that allow to “rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers for water intended for potable use “(filtering, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide systems).

Drinking water bonus extension

The temporal extension of the measure – envisaged by an amendment to the 2022 maneuver, reformulated after the majority agreement – does not, however, go hand in hand with the immediate refinancing of the measure: the bonus will be available until all funds are exhausted in 2022, while for 2023 its endowment is set at 1.5 million euros.

How the taps bonus works

It is a 50% tax credit which can be used in compensation through F24 or, for natural persons, also included in the tax return.

Beneficiaries

It can be accessed by natural persons and individuals carrying out business activities, arts and professions, non-commercial entities, including the Third Sector and civilly recognized religious entities. The ceiling is set at 1,000 euros of expenditure (re-proportioned based on requests and available funds) for each property of natural persons and of 5 thousand euros for each property used for the activity of other subjects.

Request

The drinking water bonus is required after completing the question template to be transmitted in February of the year following that of the expenditure incurred. The communication to the tax authorities with the documented amount of the expenditure incurred is sent from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency (or through its telematic channels). The amount of the expense must be proven by electronic invoice or other document bearing the applicant’s tax code. The payment it is carried out with traceable systems.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The stock exchanges of today, December 3, 2021. The EU lists become mixed pending the US job

4 weeks ago

Water, furniture and homes yes, holidays no: here are all the bonuses for 2022

6 hours ago

Tesla accepts Dogecoin | Announcement by Elon Musk

2 weeks ago

Watch out for the “subsidized” bill: what changes and for whom

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button