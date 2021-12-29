Taps bonus: tax credit until 2023

In Maneuver 2022 the extension of the taps bonus for water efficiency: tax credit until 2023 for expenses up to one thousand euros.

Extended on water bonus with the next Budget Law: the facility will be usable until December 31, 2023, and corresponds to a tax credit on the expenses incurred in the previous year for the purchase and installation of water filtration systems that allow to “rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers for water intended for potable use “(filtering, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide systems).

Drinking water bonus extension

The temporal extension of the measure – envisaged by an amendment to the 2022 maneuver, reformulated after the majority agreement – does not, however, go hand in hand with the immediate refinancing of the measure: the bonus will be available until all funds are exhausted in 2022, while for 2023 its endowment is set at 1.5 million euros.

How the taps bonus works

It is a 50% tax credit which can be used in compensation through F24 or, for natural persons, also included in the tax return.

Beneficiaries

It can be accessed by natural persons and individuals carrying out business activities, arts and professions, non-commercial entities, including the Third Sector and civilly recognized religious entities. The ceiling is set at 1,000 euros of expenditure (re-proportioned based on requests and available funds) for each property of natural persons and of 5 thousand euros for each property used for the activity of other subjects.

Request

The drinking water bonus is required after completing the question template to be transmitted in February of the year following that of the expenditure incurred. The communication to the tax authorities with the documented amount of the expenditure incurred is sent from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency (or through its telematic channels). The amount of the expense must be proven by electronic invoice or other document bearing the applicant’s tax code. The payment it is carried out with traceable systems.