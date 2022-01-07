Overcoming the addiction to smoking is not easy. Cigars, cigarettes and even pipes can affect the life and habits of many people. We also know that, in addition to containing nicotine, they contain tar and other unhealthy substances.

That is why in recent years many of those who have tried to quit have relied on the new alternative devices. There are two types, namely electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. Considered safer systems than normal cigarettes or tobacco, they are based on the nebulization of liquid. In fact, in both cases there is no tobacco and no carbon is inhaled but water vapor.

According to medicine, there are many positive aspects of smoking an electronic cigarette compared to a normal one. However, tar and cigars are bad for your health, but be careful because e-cigarettes would promote hypertension and diabetes. This is why doctors invite us to reflect on the use of these devices. We talk about it on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa and reveal what happens to our body when we use it.

The pros of the electronic cigarette and vape

Unlike a normal cigarette or cigar, these new devices would avoid the effects of secondhand smoke. Furthermore, through vaporization and nebulization, the assimilation of harmful substances contained in the tobacco or in the filter would also be avoided.

Being battery powered, e-cigarettes never exceed 300 ° C. This leads to the lack of carbonization that occurs through combustion. It is also true that those who use the vape or electronic cigarette can choose the amount of nicotine to insert. Hence, it could be felt that it is a healthier way to continue smoking. But is this really the case?

Tar and cigars are harmful to health but be careful because electronic cigarettes would promote hypertension and diabetes

Unfortunately, the medicine gives little comforting answers. In fact, the electronic cigarette and the liquids to be nebulized can help those who depend on nicotine. But several studies have found that there is still no shortage of harmful substances.

This is the case of propylene glycol which in the long run can cause asthma, rhinitis, irritation of the airways, chronic cough. Even glycerin together with propylene glycol, if heated, can transform into carcinogenic substances.

Other international studies show the possibility of links between the use of e-cigarettes and the onset of diabetes, hypertension and accidental intoxication. The main problem would derive from the fact that nicotine is still present even if in smaller doses. As for e-cig devices without nicotine but with flavoring, these too could be dangerous for those who use them. However, further research is underway to ascertain all the risks.