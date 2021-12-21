Tara Reade returns to accusation Biden: “He molested me sexually”

Tara Reade has been accusing the president of the United States for years Joe Biden of sexual violence. According to the woman, the crime would have happened in 1993, when she worked on the staff of the then senator, who has always denied the reconstruction of his accuser, needless to say little listened to and taken into consideration by the liberal American media. Now Reade is back to accuse Biden on de microphones The mosquito, on Radio24, as also reported Dagospia. “ I was on his staff, worked for Joe Biden on his Senate staff from 1992 to 1993, and when I worked there he sexually assaulted me “Tara Reade explains, confirming the accusation against President Biden.” In 1993 – he claims – I was asked to bring him my gym bag and when I met him on Capitol Hill, he pushed me against the wall and stuck his fingers inside, without my permission. I was handing him the gym bag, he started kissing me, asking me to go somewhere else, he said he wanted to fuck me and then he put his fingers inside me. I tried to get away from him, and I was shocked because it was all sudden, I didn’t expect it. And he was my boss, he was my father’s age. And I didn’t want to. ”

Tara Reade’s shock accusation: “Biden was sexually harassing me”

According to what was told by the former collaborator of the exponent dem, it was not an isolated episode. The violence was continuous and constant: “ He harassed me sexually (“sexual harrassment”) – explains – in the sense that he put his hands on my shoulder and in my hair, but the violence happened only once, when he pushed me against the wall, he kissed me, he had his hands inside my shirt and under my skirt “. Hence the fear of having rejected the advances of a powerful man. “ What happened next was emotionally strong for me because I was so scared. I knew that if I said no, my career would be over “. And so it happened:” Then he said to me: come on, I thought you liked me. Then he waved a finger, pointed it at me and said: you are nothing to me, you are nothing “.

“They silenced me, betrayed by the dem”

Tara Reade tried to come forward to report the incident but was – according to her – seriously threatened by the staff of the then US senator, a leading exponent of the Democratic Party. “ I tried to step forward in 1993 ” tells. “ I filed a sexual harassment complaint within Biden’s staff, but a member of the same staff told me: We’ll fucking destroy you “. It’s still: “ I was twenty, they silenced me. Then when seven other women stepped forward in 2019, before Joe Biden was officially running for president, I stepped forward too, thinking the ‘Me Too’ movement would help me. “.

As the woman explains, however, the Me Too movement did not seem at all inclined to help her accuse Joe Biden. “ They are with the Democrats, with the Democratic elite “she observes. Reada also claims that she has always been democratic and never republican, but when she tried to denounce the sexual assault she had suffered, the dems tried to destroy her life.” I saw this as a betrayal “he explains. But what is the evidence that his – very serious – accusations would prove?” I said it at the time, there is the sexual harassment complaint I filed and it is enough to warrant an investigation “Reade points out.” I don’t know what the outcomes will be, of course, until the investigation takes place, but I think it would allow other women to come forward. And I know that in addition to the sects that have come forward, there are two others who are afraid to come forward “.

The double standards of liberals

Every similar accusation made against Donald Trump in the years of his presidency – and during the election campaign – has been accompanied by the media hype of the liberal media. So that Trump ended up being condemned by the media and public opinion in no uncertain terms and branded as “sexist”, while it is indicative that if a woman accuses the darling of the demos practically nothing happens. The same media, formerly hyper-justicialists, suddenly become guarantors of Joe Biden. A bit like what happened with the scandals involving the president’s son, Hunter Biden. Who knows what would have happened to reversed parts. An unbearable double standard.