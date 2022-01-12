‘Tarantino didn’t want me to audition’

Inglourious Basterds it was a fundamental step in Diane Kruger’s career: already noticed by the general public a few years earlier in Troy, the German actress was able, thanks to Quentin Tarantino’s film, to make a further leap towards the Hollywood firmament. But the director of Kill Bill just didn’t want to know about her!

Talking about it was Kruger herself who, recalling the days in which she tried in every way to get an audition for the film rejected by Adam Sandler, revealed that she had met with strong opposition by Tarantino, far from convinced of our acting skills.

“For Inglourious Basterds he auditioned anyone. He didn’t want me to audition because he had seen one of my films and he didn’t like me. From the first moment he hadn’t believed in me. The only reason he let me audition is that he wasn’t no one left! I had to pay for the flight from the United States to Germany, because although he lives there he would not have received me in America, I did a series of flips that bothered me a lot. But I thought, you know what? Go fuck yourself! I’ll show him that he deserves that part. Fortunately, everything went well, but sometimes it’s all so unfair“were the words of Diane Kruger.

What do you think? Do you think the Troy star ultimately deserved the role of Bridget Von Hammersmark? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, in the meantime, we leave you our in-depth analysis on Inglourious Basterds.