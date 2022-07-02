Entertainment

Tarantino, Lady Di and “Devils”, a series in times of pandemic to watch in streaming – Tvshow – 07/02/2022

A star engaged to a princess

Kristen Stewart She was nominated for an Oscar for her composition of Diana Spencer, the princess who wanted to live. In spencer she is followed on a weekend with her in-laws (and real) who do not look kindly on her. And that includes Queen Elizabeth and her son, Prince Charles. It’s almost someone’s worst weekend and the Chilean Paul Larrainwho had shown the same minimalism in jackie, about Jacqueline Kennedy, creates an atmosphere of oppressive reverie in a castle full of ghosts. A rare and very interesting work.

DirectorPaul Larrain

WithKristen Stewart

WhereOn Amazon Prime Video.

A series in times of covid and Brexit

The second season of devils, the series of political and financial intrigue premiered its second season, marked by the situation. Thus, mention is made of the pandemic and Brexit and they have already announced that the third will include the war in Ukraine. The series centers on Italian merchant Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi) and his mentor Dominic Morgan (patrick dempsey). The second season takes place in the days before the referendum for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union. It is a production of the Italian chain Sky although it is spoken in English.

SourceItaly

WithAlessandro Borghi, Laia Costa, Patrick Dempsey

Where?At Universal+, New Century NSNow

Cinema according to Quentin Tarantino.

the last of Quentin Tarantino —his tribute to his city, to a cinema, to a time— was integrated into the Netflix grid and it is a good opportunity to see it again. The story follows a movie star (Leonardo Dicaprio) coming who struggles with uncertainty in his career, his relationship with his body double (Brad Pitt) in a Hollywood of neon signs, movie sets and streets where hippies walk, some of them dangerous. margot robbie it is Sharon Tatethe wife of Roman Polansky that in real life she was killed by the Manson clan. But the cinema can tell another story.

Once upon a time…in Hollywood

DirectorQuentin Tarantino

WithLeonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino.

Where?on netflix

