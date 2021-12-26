Taranto, fired at Christmas. The union’s denunciation: “It’s retaliation”

Fired a few hours after Christmas. It happens in Taranto, and the complaint comes from the union that speaks of “retaliation”. Nial Mail, a mail delivery company that works on behalf of the Italian Post Office, the Municipality, the City Court but also the Local Health Authority and other public bodies, has “seen fit to fire one of its employees two days before Christmas”, denounces Francesco Marchese of the Usb Private Work Taranto. “It is a worker who has worked for over ten years and who, when she decided to join the basic union together with other colleagues, first became the recipient of a precautionary suspension and then a letter of dismissal , founded on a non-existent report of complaints about his work by the command of the Municipal Police of Taranto, as the client of the Nial Mail », he explains.

The union organized a garrison in front of the company headquarters on December 24, the day of Christmas Eve. “For us it is a real retaliation despite the commander of the Taranto Local Police having ascertained and attested the extraneousness of the worker to the reports received,” continues the trade unionist. “We will proceed by all means to demand justice against those who have only had the guilt of claiming their rights and those of their colleagues. In the next few days we will file an appeal in court against this absurd, unfair and ferocious dismissal and we will give rise to demonstrations in solidarity with the worker ».

