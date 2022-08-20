Entertainment

Tardieu on a quality podium with Ben Yedder and Neymar

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team

This is a statistic that can only please the captain of ESTAC, despite the club’s very poor start to the season. Troyes moved on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais this Friday evening for the account of the opening match of the third day of Ligue 1. If the Aubois lost with the score of four goals to one, Florian Tardieu has a new times converted a penalty. Thanks to this achievement, the supporter of Olympique de Marseille, who did not fail to chamber Lyon supporters, is part of a quality podium with Wissam Ben Yedder and Neymar Jr.

Indeed, since his debut (2019/2020), the midfielder is the third best penalty scorer among Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 players with twelve goals. He is only beaten by Neymar Jr (13) and Wissam Ben Yedder (21).

to summarize

This is a statistic that can only please the captain of ESTAC, despite the club’s very poor start to the season. Troyes moved on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais this Friday evening for the account of the opening match of the third day of Ligue 1.

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski shows off toned abs in a black tank top

9 mins ago

The romance of Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas did not last long: here is the timeline of their relationship

20 mins ago

Pools of murky, dark, blood-stained water

32 mins ago

FBI documents show injuries to Angelina Jolie after fight with Brad Pitt on plane – Monet

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button