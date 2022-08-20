Tardieu on a quality podium with Ben Yedder and Neymar

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team

This is a statistic that can only please the captain of ESTAC, despite the club’s very poor start to the season. Troyes moved on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais this Friday evening for the account of the opening match of the third day of Ligue 1. If the Aubois lost with the score of four goals to one, Florian Tardieu has a new times converted a penalty. Thanks to this achievement, the supporter of Olympique de Marseille, who did not fail to chamber Lyon supporters, is part of a quality podium with Wissam Ben Yedder and Neymar Jr.

Indeed, since his debut (2019/2020), the midfielder is the third best penalty scorer among Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 players with twelve goals. He is only beaten by Neymar Jr (13) and Wissam Ben Yedder (21).