Tare studies an attacking shot, but …

Three games to understand if there is a future in Rome or if January will necessarily be the month of farewell. Immobile has stopped due to a calf injury, he will certainly miss the challenges against Juventus and Lokomotiv, possibly absent also in Naples. The question, then, becomes a must: will Muriqi play or will Pedro be employed by a false nine? The answer that Sarri will give in ten days will make all the difference in the world. Because with the Kosovar on the bench, at least initially, inevitable market scenarios would open up that should lead to the farewell of the player taken from Fenerbahce a year and a half ago. So far, Muriqi has only played as a starter in Bologna, it was a flop. Not just his, but a flop nonetheless. Immobile has always played, even in precarious conditions, this is because there is no reliable alternative, a player capable of taking Ciro’s place without making him regret it. An arduous task that had been successful in Caicedo in recent years. Not to Muriqi who in recent months has never given the feeling of being able to be useful to the cause.

YOUNG HOPES – That’s why January can be the month of the turning point in attack. Sarri would gladly welcome a player other than Muriqi, also in terms of characteristics. A more technical striker, capable of communicating with the team, of playing the game. It is not a question of physical characteristics, but of technical peculiarities. In recent days, the profile of was compared to Lazio from Norway Erik Botheim of the Bødo Glimt. He exploded this season, he is a 2000, he was Haaland’s partner in the Norwegian youth national teams, this year he has 19 goals and nine assists in 39 games, three of which scored for Roma in the two Conference League matches. The Giallorossi would be the other club interested in the young Norwegian who is valued at around five million euros. In these hours, another name approached to Lazio is that of Benjamin Sesko of Salzburg: it is a 2003, but in the first team he has already put together seven goals in 18 appearances and in the curriculum he also has seven appearances (and a goal) with the Slovenian national team. To keep an eye on too Jonathan Burkardt: star of Mainz and captain of Germany U-21, is a mobile striker, who plays on the depth, with good technique.

OLD LOVES – Tare’s big dream of summer 2017 was Sardar Azmoun. Chased for weeks, it vanished due to Rubin Kazan’s iron will not to sell it. Today Azmoun sparkles with the Zenit and is due to expire in June. On him there is half of Europe, for characteristics he would marry well with Sarri’s game, but it is difficult to imagine a return of the flame, due to the intense competition willing to guarantee out-of-reach engagements. Different speech for Wesley Moraes: chased him too, in the end he chose Aston Villa. Today he returned to Brugge on loan, but even there he plays very little, tormented by physical problems. Different speech, but similar ending: it is difficult to imagine a return of the flame, precisely because of a non-optimal condition. Inzaghi liked him very much Kevin Lasagna, at Verona he plays with a dropper, but without Simone he is not a profile to be held in high regard. Another name that Lazio had followed is that of Luis Suarez, not the Uruguayan phenomenon, but the young Colombian now under the Granada. But he is a non-EU citizen and if he were to return to the radar, it would lead to the exclusion of Kamenovic who instead expects to be registered in January. Among the fans, in recent days, the name of Borja Mayoral. He was wanted by Lazio, then the negotiations with Real did not go well and it was decided to turn to Muriqi. Story from 15 months ago. The Spaniard eventually went to Roma. Today, however, after a positive first season, he is at odds with Mourinho and wants to leave Trigoria in January. Mayoral is still owned by Real, they would have to go and deal with the Spaniards, Roma would be bypassed. A Pedro bis? Complicated, relations with the entourage had cooled and Fiorentina is strong on the boy. Formello liked him a lot, it would be a particular story. Also like Joao Pedro which, however, Cagliari values ​​almost 20 million euros. Too many, especially in January. Everything, however, depends on Muriqi. Without Vedat’s farewell, there will be no grafts …