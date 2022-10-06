Targaryen blonde hair: the trending dye for autumn according to Megan Fox

Trend alert: Megan fox converts the targaryen blonde hair in tone platinum blonde fashion for fall 2022.

And it is no secret that, when it comes to hair trends, we don’t mind being inspired by icons or movie characters. Last year, blonde Marilyn Monroe blew us away as a star-inspired hair color trend. The Hepburn fringe, inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s look, is currently very popular. But now, it is also fashionable hair color very specific, and nothing less than Megan fox to demonstrate how to wear it. We present you the blonde trend for this fall: the blonde Targaryen.

Megan Fox wears the hottest blonde shade of the season

For Paris Fashion Week, Megan fox was introduced with a new hair color. She was likely inspired by fictional characters, as her recent post description reveals. Instagram: the Targaryens.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

If you don’t know who they are Targaryensnow you can find out: Daenerys Targaryen She is probably familiar to most, because she is the Mother of Dragons in the Game of Thrones series. The history of Targaryens is currently told on the HBO Max series, House of the Dragon. One of the distinctive features of the family is her blonde and white hair, which she has now joined Megan fox.

Targaryen blonde: what you should know about hair color

It is a tone platinum blonde which, despite being so clear, aims to appear as natural as possible. After all, it is the Targaryen natural hair color in the series. The best way to achieve as organic an effect as possible is by selective use of highlights, because natural hair is rarely completely smooth. The targaryen blonde hair it looks quite cool at first glance, but on closer inspection it will give off warm glints. For the coloring process, this means approximately 75% cool platinum blonde and 25% warm platinum blonde.

Those who (like most of us) are not naturally as blonde as Targaryensthey can combine the platinum blonde hair color with shaded or dark roots. In this case, the roots are intentionally stained with the natural hair color or are they simply left as they are so that the platinum blonde grow prettier. Megan fox shows how it’s done.