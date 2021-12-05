target shooting on Mourinho, is it the end of a myth?

Welcomed like a king, respected in difficult months but now for Josè Mourinho it is just an ordeal. It is not only the results that embitter that technician who was once special but who seems to have become all too normal under the Dome. It is probable if not sure that the absentees influenced yesterday’s test of Rome but the collapse with Inter was only the drop of a vase that for some time had begun to overflow. Many, many, get off the Portuguese’s wagon and for Mourinho the target practice on social media begins.

Flake comments: “Mourinho ended his coaching career. He based almost everything on emotionality, today he is a middle-aged gentleman with boobs, he can only thrill his grandchildren in the park with ice cream. Game over ”or even:“ a shameful clown. For the past ten years all his teams soft soft soft, always soft. SOFT. Manchester. London, Rome. Molli “or:” Mourinho reminds me of dear old Dan Peterson when he returned to the Olimpia bench. Too bad that Mou is 58 while Dan was 75 ”and again:“ If he wasn’t Mourinho, the press and radio would have massacred him, the fans would have already asked for DDR on the bench, the team would have dumped him. The masterpiece Friedkin it could be that you have understood that you need someone like this to carry out a 3-year project in which the first one feels sorry for “

Someone tries to defend him, remember that it takes time, agrees on the mediocre level of the squad but the majority download him: “After so many years of career he should have learned to lose, but he still can’t” or even: “But Mourinho does not have the dignity by car exempt? ” or: “I’ve never seen a coach who gives up making changes because he doesn’t value the people he has on the bench, too easy after his eleven were crushed by Inter” and finally: “Mourinho wants other players? He must also explain to us what he must do with it, however, because in recent months we have not seen a clear idea of ​​the game. What principles do you want to develop with this team? ”.

