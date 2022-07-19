targeted therapies and artificial intelligence to improve diagnosis

Breast cancer can spread when cancer cells reach the blood or lymphatic system and spread to other parts of the body.

Artificial intelligence is improving screening techniques and can help personalize early diagnosis of carriers, the researchers said, emphasizing which early detection technologies and which genes should be considered for diagnosis.

This pathology occurs in up to ten percent of cases, and specialists say that having this hereditary mutation does not mean that the person will develop a tumor, but rather that they are more likely to develop it throughout their lives.

One of the most important aspects during the event is that genetic mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 have been detected in 30 percent of women who meet the criteria for this type of cancer, despite the fact that there are other genes involved, such as , among others, PALB2, PTEN, CDH1, TP53, CHEK2 or ATM.

The American Cancer Association says it’s important to know that most breast lumps are benign and not cancerous (malignant). Noncancerous (benign) breast tumors are abnormal growths, but they do not spread outside the breast.

These tumors are not life-threatening, although some types of benign lumps can increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer. Any lump or change in the breast should be examined by a health care professional to see if it is benign or malignant (cancer), and if it could affect your future risk of cancer. For more information, see Noncancerous Breast Conditions.

Where does breast cancer start?

Breast cancers can start in different parts of the breast.

*Most breast cancers start in the tubes that carry milk to the nipple (ductal cancers)

*Some cancers start in the glands that produce milk (lobular cancers)

*There are also other types of breast cancer that are less common such as phyllodes tumor and angiosarcoma

*A small number of cancers start in other tissues of the breast. These cancers are called sarcomas and lymphomas, and are not actually considered breast cancers.

Although many types of breast cancer can cause a breast lump, not all do. See Signs and symptoms of breast cancer to learn what to watch for and when to tell your doctor. Many breast cancers are also discovered on screening mammograms that can show the cancers at earlier stages, often before they can be felt and before symptoms develop.

Source consulted here.