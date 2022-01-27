Tari, news for the waste tax: what changes

L’Arerathe Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, with a specific resolution, established a set of obligations contained in the Unique text for the regulation of the quality of the management service of municipal waste. The rules for municipal regulations change, and some of these are reflected directly on citizens and on the payment of the Tariwith new timing and installments that will certainly be appreciated by those who find it difficult to pay the tariff on waste.

Tari, important news for the tax: the new standards for municipal waste management

The new minimum technical and contractual standards will come into force from January 1, 2023but the territorially competent bodies are required to choose by March 31, 2022 one of the four regulatory schemes envisaged, from minimum to advanced, to frame the costs associated with compliance with obligations within the Pef 2022-2025.

Technicalities aside, the goal is to create standardthat is common and homogeneous protocols at national level for the management of waste and the Tari, albeit taking into account the various starting conditions.

Two dimensions were taken into consideration, namely the obligations linked to contractual quality and the obligations linked to technical quality. Failure to comply with the standards of four types of scheme (minimum obligations, intermediate level II and III and advanced level) in which the various local services will be located will provide in the future automatic compensation in favor of the user, as is already the case in other regulated sectors.

The set of quality obligations introduced with resolution 15/2022 / R / ref is structured as follows. As for the contractual qualitythe following activities are considered.

Management of requests for activation, variation and termination of the service.

Management of complaints, requests for information and correction of the amounts charged.

Points of contact with the user.

Methods and frequency of payment, installments and reimbursement of undue amounts.

Collection of waste on call.

Inefficiencies and repair of home collection equipment.

As for the quality techniqueinstead, the following characteristics of the service are taken into consideration.

Continuity and regularity.

Safety.

Tari, important news for the tax: what changes for users with the new standards

But what will change then, for the users? First of all, the extraordinary payment plan in installments. Municipalities will have to guarantee afurther payment in installments for installments of a minimum amount equal to 100 euros or if it exceeds the average value of the last two years by 30%, for the following categories.

Beneficiaries of the bonus social due to economic hardship foreseen for the electricity, gas and water sectors.

due to economic hardship foreseen for the electricity, gas and water sectors. Users located in difficult economic conditions identified on the basis of municipal criteria.

As for the complaints and requests for information and for reimbursement of amounts incorrectly charged, however, the new standards provide for response times equal to 30 days. The verification of the Tari bulletin and the rectification of the debited sums must also be made by i 60 days working, and refunds paid out within 120 days.

