Tariffs, installments and reimbursements: new rules for the waste tax

Waste collection, the new rules are coming

Efficient waste collection in all cities, with a minimum standard service, days and times scheduled and communicated in advance and a toll-free number for reporting. But not only. Installment of the Tari for those in difficulty and reimbursements in case of adjustment of the amounts due. These are some of the innovations on waste collection that the Arera Authority has provided on the basis of the single text of Waste: new homogeneous technical and contractual quality standards in the country require municipalities and managers to regulate the matter by 31 March this year and to apply the new rules from 1 January 2023. The goal of converging local administrations towards a better and homogeneous service to users at national level. The text establishes obligations of contractual and technical quality of the municipal waste management service (from 1 January 2022 all municipalities have the obligation to separate the wet waste), minimum and homogeneous for the whole country, flanked by indicators and related general standards , differentiated according to the actual starting quality level, applying the principles of graduality, asymmetry and economic sustainability. The new regulation obliges the territorially competent authorities to choose, by 31 March 2022, one of the four regulatory schemes envisaged (from minimum to advanced), based on the actual starting service level, identifying any costs associated with the adaptation. Therefore, it will take some time before the waste collection in Rome is at the level of the most virtuous cities, but the road has been traced.

This is what will change in practice for taxpayers.

