tarija of yesteryear

The land in which one lived his childhood attracts like the force of the wind that does not stop and the impetus of the flight of the falcon to suddenly and vertically descend on its prey, which is transported through the air until it dies. This is what happens to every mortal: it evokes distant time even at the moment of closing your eyes in eternal sleep.

During the time of my childhood and later adolescence, Tarija was still a large village or, if you prefer, a provincial city of around thirty thousand souls. The flow of cars was minimal and the novelty was a convertible taxi driven by the “Vientito”, well known in the capital chapaca. When someone required his services, he would ask the occasional passenger of his where which family would have to transport him. Logical! It was easier to remember the surnames of the inhabitants than to retain the name of the streets, sometimes complicated or strange in the environment, in addition to the respective numbering, which in our cities is never kept in strict correlative order.

As a child I remember the presence of Don José Zamora, who became a close friend of the family, at that time of approximately seventy years, planted in the Luis de Fuentes square, corner of La Madrid street, in front of the Hotel Atenas, seeming to be a wand or stop agent ad honorem with the particularity that he only directed glances and observed everything that happened in the vicinity. There was no vehicular movement in the fifties, but he was stationed there, firm in his morose curiosity and worldly boredom. Here’s a parenthesis about a similar episode. In the city of Sucre, ten years later, two brothers with the surname Rua adopted a similar behavior; guiding, however, the incipient traffic of automobiles, with the addition that one of them presided over the ceremonial of burials on foot in the address where the wake was held, opening the way for the funeral car and entourage of relatives and friends. The sister was the best student in the Faculty of Law, although the boys showed some mental retardation.

Don José Zamora had three albino children. The youngest, Humberto, invigorated by a few glasses of white wine, sang like this: why does the gringo want a house painted with balconies facing the street, if he can’t see anything. At school, victim of taunts and provocations, he accepted fistfights at night; From whose encounters he emerged unscathed because in the shadows he glimpsed his contender and with the fierceness of a gladiator he knew of victories and not of humiliating defeats. Albinos are the same as their peers, only with very delicate skin, extremely sensitive as they do not have pigmentation, they lack good vision and the sun’s rays hurt the iris.

Apart from the albinos, Don José fathered two very attractive daughters, Carmela and Ana. The first had slanted eyes and the sharp gaze of an eagle, along with the youngest, Ana, with a beautiful figure.

In the summer, after noon the streets in Tarija emptied, because the heat forced them to take a break. It was de rigueur to take a siesta, that is, to sleep for at least half an hour or more. The following description comes from the new novel by Mario Vargas Llosa entitled The discreet hero, which seems to refer to the Tarija of yesteryear, although the author naturally deals with a Peruvian city: “Even the dogs had stopped running and barking. The whole neighborhood seemed asleep.”

The withdrawal, being alone with oneself, one already achieved in the backyard of the house that was included in the old mansions; already in the bedroom whose window overlooked the back patio, where a fig tree in its wide arms welcomed the chickens and they caused noises with their flapping wings and blows of the branches on the glass, causing great fear on the nights when the little ones we are left alone; already in the first patio with a solitary inhabitant: a palm tree with more than ten meters, perhaps the only one of its kind in the central area, or one of the few in that time in the city. The dates produced by this slender plant were delicious and highly coveted by friends in the neighborhood, who, trying to extract the crowded fruits from the heights where they grew by means of canes tied together, the only thing they managed to do was break the windows of the second floor corresponding to a photographic study of a man surnamed Rolón. In the opposite apartment lived the owner of the house, Concepción Avila, an old lady who frequented the corridor at night and raised her eyes to try to see the moon or, at least, observe the stars. As children, this behavior seemed strange to us; After a few years we learned that the religious old woman dutifully drank two glasses of wine – which was not unusual in the city area – at dinner time and that was why she went out at night. In front of her nose the palm tree rose proudly, in free and absolute domain of the starry sky…

Or this kind interpretation, inspired by the prose of the writer Augusto Monterroso. Doña Concha, now in her eighties, perhaps she thought that if God would soon welcome her to Heaven she would not feel comfortable because from there you certainly cannot see the night sky, nor would it be similar to that of Tarija. Therefore, it was necessary to take advantage now and here on Earth!

Among the schoolmates and friends from the neighborhood, nobody drove – that is, their parents – a car; in few places there was a telephone and refrigerator, notwithstanding the action of the climate, artifacts in common use today wherever one goes. The bicycle was the most usual means of transportation and people of all ages circulated through the city, coastal avenue, squares and parks. No theft was ever heard of, despite the fact that the bikes rested parked on the sidewalks or on the side of the streets; in the same way that the almost lifeless dogs by the intense sun could not bark or get up. The owner of a commercial premises located on Mariscal Sucre street, which converges from the Plaza de Armas to the Central Market, an elderly foreign subject, when the boys saw him ride by on a bicycle they yelled “pliers” at him, due to his protruding knees, provoking the anger of the aforementioned who did not rule out this daily means of transport.

Starting at six in the evening, the young people used to meet regularly in the Plaza Luis de Fuentes, the mere center and core of all activity; walk that on Sundays and Thursdays was cheered up with the chords of a music band in the so-called retreats. It is curious to note that, over the years, in the seventies of the twentieth century, the perimeter of the square was desolate after twenty hours because no one wanted to miss the daily episode of the Brazilian soap opera “El bien beloved”, starring the mayor Odorico Paraguazú, together with the three Cajazeira spinster sisters who, in the presence of the building authority, flirted openly and then received, in turn, what they ardently sought. The mayor makes one of them marry her shy secretary -whose hobby was to hunt butterflies– and when her son is born, what a surprise! it turns out a mulatto baby identical to the boss. He marked this television series so much in popular taste to the point that there is currently a neighborhood in Tarija called Sucupira, neither more nor less than on TV.

On Saturday mornings, youth practiced soccer not only in the few spaces set aside for this popular sport, and even – in the case of my neighborhood – the atrium of the San Francisco church, which served God save us! for the purpose of rehearsing archery, or playing volleyball. Doña Mercedes Lema, a neighbor of the parish, now getting on in years and fleshed out, recriminated us and shouted for us to refrain from playing. The girl ignored it, all for the love of the ball!

The serious thing is that after the day, the students had to attend the Franciscan mass and we went from the school in a column under the control of the regent, dressed in a blue suit, shorts due to age and the exhausting heat. Another very popular sport was basketball and, as long as the vacation lasted, there were fans who spent entire days under the board, practicing shots; endless exercise that ultimately yielded excellent results in national championships, with top-level clubs in the Umpayú style.

Tarija continues to display and deliver her Andalusian charm daily, in love with herself, faithful and careful hostess who comes from inside and outside the country, mainly from the Argentine Republic; territory that Tarijeños know very well in the process of compensation, perhaps before knowing La Paz, Santa Cruz or Cochabamba.

A separate paragraph deserves the one born in this land, who by chance of destiny had to emigrate –he would not have wanted to do so, because it is better to always live in this shitty city– and the thing is that wherever you are, it may well be La Paz, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Santa Cruz or Paris, harbor the purpose and achieve it! to return as many times as your pocket allows, skinny or fat. How to forget the days of baths in the old Guadalquivir, the roast on sunny afternoons, walks to Tomatitas, San Jacinto or Padcaya, wine drinks with friends along with the inevitable guitar, in addition to the local parties?

The same happens with the people who visit Tarija for the first time, wherever they are, they come back soon and take advantage of the opportunity. that is presented to them. The simplicity and friendliness of its inhabitants, the mild climate and the green countryside, are bells that call to return whenever possible. Only here the spirit seeks peace and serenity that is not found in other latitudes. On the contrary, there are some young people (a small part, luckily) who feel tired, tired of doing nothing; they belong to the nini generation, they neither study nor work. What a pity!

Do not think, according to what is said out there, that Tarijeños are calm and slow, which only happens in speech, since more than talking they sing. Years after what was reported, the three heights of those born in that land were: having the interdepartmental transport fleet called “La veloz del sur”, the soccer team with the largest fan base “Ciclón” and the popular minister of labor Oscar ‘ Motet’ Zamora; justifying what is read in the ingenious Decalogue of the Good Tarijeño: “Tarija, world capital of work” -and of speed, it should be added. So what can be said about the slowness issue? Tale. Pure tale.