Taron Egerton Confirms ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Reboot Has Been Canceled

The reboot of Little Shop of Horrors has been cancelled, according to actor Taron Egerton’s latest statement to the newspaper. The Sun. Egerton was to star the reboot with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johanssonbut it seems that despite being promoted by big names, the tape has been put in a drawer after the multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

“I just do not get it. There was so much goodwill around her, but she just vanished. Who knows if he’ll be back, but I can’t help but feel like maybe not.”declared the actor of Kingsman. At least, this is what the Briton understands, thanking Evans for his interventions, the one who was going to be his co-star maintains some hope that everything will end up moving forward: “I love when Chris Evans talks about it because it keeps hope alive, it keeps that candle burning, but right now, I understand that it’s completely dormant.”

In little shop of horrorsEgerton was going to play Seymour Krelborn, a florist who buys a strange plant from a dodgy street vendor, which it turns out needs to be fed with human blood instead of the usual water and sunlight. A role that he regrets not having been able to perform as he felt he could do with it “something a little different”.

The last adaptation of the story came from the hand of Frank Oz in 1986 and, unlike other reboots, Egerton believes that the cult musical would indeed have an interesting overhaul: “I think it’s a worthy restart. Some reboots are cynical, but others are inspired. I wish it would come back, but unfortunately it’s out of my hands.”

Where we have recently been able to see the actor is in the Apple TV series locked up with the devil and we’ll have it in carry-onthe new film by the Spanish director Jaume Collet Serra which will star alongside Jason Bateman. On the other hand, Marvel’s rumor mill places him as the new Wolverine for Kevin Feige’s UCM and yet neither he nor the house of ideas have confirmed anything. The person in charge of directing the film was going to be Greg Berlanti, showrunner creator of series like titans, You either Flash. The screenwriter destined to adapt the work of Howard Ashman is Matthew Robinson (of love and monsters), but unfortunately we will have to wait for this Warner Bros project to come back to life at some point.