Taron Egerton faints during theater performance

Taron Egerton, the star of “”Rocketman”, worried the spectators of his theatrical work. The 32-year-old British actor fainted onstage in the first performance of the montage of “Cook”.

According to the newspapers “The Independent” and “The Express”, after the artist’s fainting, one of his co-stars stopped the performance and a security curtain was deployed at the Ambassadors Theater in London.

At that moment, a doctor present at the play came on stage to check on Taron Egertonwho has also stood out in the films “Eddie The Eagle” (2016) and “Robin Hood” (2018), “Sing 2” (2021).

After a 40-minute break, the director of the play, Marianne Elliot, returned to the stage to announce to the spectators that the interpreter was “absolutely fine”. The news aroused relief among those present, who celebrated with great applause.

Still, Elliot reported that Joel HarperEggerton’s stand-in, would continue the presentation for the remaining 15 minutes of the show.

In “Cock,” a 2009 play, Egerton stars opposite Phil Daniels. The play focuses on a gay couple who find themselves in crisis when one of them falls in love with a woman. The girl is played by Jade Anouka.

Your recovery

The actor shared a message on his Instagram stories in which he noted that he is “completely fine” after the incident at the opening of “Cook”, from which he came out only with “neck pain and a wounded ego”.

The actor explained that he decided to “put a positive spin” on the incident, writing, “I would appreciate it if someone who was in the theater last night would say that I gave such a committed and electrifying performance that my body couldn’t. I didn’t handle it and check it out.”

“Having said that,” he added, “apparently you’re meant to do the entire show and not just three-quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”