Taron Egerton Wolverine: BossLogic imagined what the actor would look like in the role of Wolverine in the MCU | Entertainment Cinema and Series

This type of news has not stopped since Hugh Jackman abandoned the role of the mutant in the movie ‘Logan’, after 17 years of giving him life on the big screen.

The imminent incorporation of the students of Charles Xavier to the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes it necessary to choose a new Wolverine, fortunately the options are not scarce.

Taron Egerton could be Wolverine in the MCU, according to an interview

One of the actors preferred by fans to take the claws of the superhero is Taron Egerton, who in a recent interview for the ‘New York Times’ did nothing but increase the rumors of his incorporation into the MCU.

Egerton not only confirmed that he is in talks with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige to join his film universe, but also left open the possibility that the role chosen for him is that of Wolverine.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to say that (which could be Wolverine). I would be excited but also nervous, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I wonder if it will be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

Although Marvel Studios has not revealed its plans with Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men, the presence of Professor Charles Xavier in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ could indicate that the incorporation of mutants into the MCU could happen before the expected.

Taron Egerton has a great career in Hollywood that supports him to bring Wolverine to life. He made his film debut in 2014’s ‘Testament of Youth’, only a year later to star in ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin. That same role was repeated in 2017 in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. In 2019, Taron Egerton surprised critics with his work in ‘Rocketman’, a biographical film of singer-songwriter Elton John.

In addition, the actor originally from the United Kingdom has already shown his excitement for bringing Wolverine to life in the past, since in January 2017 he uploaded a photo on his official Twitter account where he appeared with the typical pose of the mutant. In that post he tagged Hugh Jackman and Twentieth Century Fox.

This is what Taron Egerton looks like as Wolverine

As expected, some fans took advantage of the rumors of Taron Egerton to draw him characterized as Wolverine. One of them was the artist known on social networks as Bosslogic, who published two illustrations of the actor as the Marvel character on his official Instagram account.

In the first, Egerton is shown in full body with the traditional Wolverine suit, the same one that the mutant used in comics, animated series and that was conspicuous by its absence in live action movies.

In the second illustration, Bosslogic drew Egerton from head to shoulder height. In this work of art, the 32-year-old actor sports Logan’s signature hairstyle, has a bushy beard, and has a fierce look on his face.