Tarquinia, the appointments of the Etruscan DiVino between today and tomorrow

Tarquinia DiVina returns and lives on a Saturday evening perhaps even beyond expectations, in a historic center that lights up to welcome visitors and citizens by offering them an evening of a thousand stimuli.

Starting with those of taste, with the wines of the Etruscan Dodecapoli as a common thread between squares and alleys of the village and under the towers, passing through Street food, art exhibitions, music and street performances.

The green Pass did not stop the people of the Divine Etruscan who, yesterday evening, by the thousands gathered in the historic center to taste the wines of over 20 wineries and stroll through the beautiful historic center. All this also thanks to the attention of the security staff, from the stewards involved in checking the green passes for those who start the tasting path to the staff on the path, including the CRI protagonist on Saturday evening of an emergency intervention in the heart of the event. .

It continues tonight, Sunday 22 August, with music events with Doppio Smalto, No stop live -Latte +, Franco Stefani and Michele Mainardi and Polaroid, with the shows entrusted to Lapone, Antonio Tremani, Eva Q and Area 52. Without forgetting the tasting led by Carlo Zucchetti, the Food-and-Wine expert with the Hat, in piazza Titta Marini.

Then for a few days the wine route and the shows go on pause – it will resume for the grand finale from Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 August – but there will be stimulating events.

On Monday, at 6.30 pm, at the Alberata we talk about culinary traditions and city history with Vittoria Tassoni and Giovanni Chiatti, starting from the ideas of their book “Il mirandò”. And in the evening, from 9.30pm, the expected cooking show in Piazza Cavour starring chefs Tiziana Favi and Hassan Ismail Gafar by Namo Ristobottega.

Il DiVino Etrusco is organized by the Municipality of Tarquinia and is part of the Visit Lazio program, in collaboration with the Viva Tarquinia Association and the patronage of the Province of Viterbo and the Chamber of Commerce of Viterbo.