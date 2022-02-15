Tas gives the green light. The reasons for the decision – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

The Russians have won their battle: the Sports Arbitration Tribunal has decided that Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating phenomenon found positive for a doping control, will be able to participate in the individual tests from Tuesday 15. In case he wins a medal, for, there will be no awards ceremony

The Russians have won their Olympic battle in Beijing: the Sports Arbitration Tribunal has decided that Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating phenomenon found positive at a doping control last December 25, will be able to compete in the individual tests of the Olympic Games starting from Tuesday 15 February. If he does win a medal, however, there will be no awards ceremony, nor will there be the one for the gold won in the team competition. The stop to the suspension of the disciplinary procedure, decided by the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada, was perfectly legitimate. The decision of TAS goes beyond the revocation or not of the medal won on 7 February in the team event and does not stop the verification of the facts and the eventual disqualification. But for the IOC, the Wada and the anti-doping system, the one inflicted by the TAS was a very heavy defeat.

The legislative vacuum The Valieva case became a dizzying one legislative vacuum that no one had taken into account. The medical check in which the skater was found positive was carried out in St. Petersburg on December 25 by Rusada, the Russian anti-doping agency which is currently – although suspended for misdeeds and tampering in the recent past – authorized to operate in national checks such as that of Christmas 2021 so as not to lose the habit of acting on the ground.

Damage to the image of the IOC In the major Olympic sports, the management of doping cases of top-level athletes entrusted to international agencies, considered impartial: skating is an exception, each athlete judged in the first instance by the local body. At this point Rusada (received the news of the positivity from the Stockholm laboratory on February 8) had the power both to suspend the athlete and to revoke – at his request – the suspension. The decision – legally unassailable – puts the IOC in front of the fact that the girl will be able to win her medals on the field. And then, very calmly, play his cards on the defensive level in front of the federation and the Tas. The image damage for the gigantic Olympic movement.

No awards if it goes to medal The IOC, recalling that that of TAS is not a sentence on the merits of the affair (Only after the due procedure will it be possible to establish whether it has violated the world anti-doping code and should be sanctioned), however specified that, if Valieva were to win a medal, there will be no flower ceremony or medal ceremony. This is because it would not be appropriate as it would include an athlete who on the one hand has a positive A sample but whose anti-doping rule violation has not been ascertained. The same will happen for the awarding of the team event postponed last February 8 after the explosion of the Valieva case. Medal delivery ceremonies will be organized once the Valieva case comes to an end.

The reasons for the decision Here are the reasons why Tas has decided to leave the athlete in competition at the Olympic Games.

a) The athlete, as a child under 16, one Protected Person under the World Anti-Doping Code;

b) The anti-doping regulations are silent on the provisional suspension imposed on protected persons, while these rules have specific provisions for different test standards and for lower penalties in the case of protected persons. Tas has therefore remedied the legislative vacuum;

c) Tas considered the fundamental principles of fairness, proportionality, irreparable damage and relative balance of interests between the IOC and the athlete, the non-positive controls at the Beijing Olympic Games in Valieva and the failure to carry out the counter-analysis on the December 2021 test. in particular, the College found that preventing the athlete from competing in the Olympic Games it would have caused her irreparable harm in such circumstances;



d) The Tas panel also underlined that there were serious problems with late notification of the results of the athlete’s doping test performed in December 2021, such as to affect the athlete’s ability to establish certain legal requirements to his advantage: the late notification was not his fault and arrived in the middle of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

