Taschen’s book reveals the secrets of 007

Who hasn’t dreamed of taking on the elegant role of the most famous secret agent in the world, perhaps driving a shiny Aston Martin and alongside Ursula Andress?

The James Bond archives will be on sale from 20 October. Published by Taschen, the book promises 007 fans an exceptional and unprecedented look at a character who made the history of cinema.

A man, a myth

Since Sean Connery pronounced the famous phrase “Bond, James Bond” in 1962, the public has been involved in a series of films which, with the succession of the actors who embodied the English aplomb of James, have been able to create a immortal myth. We remember Barry Nelson (1954), Sean Connery (1962-1967, 1971, 1983), David Niven (1967), George Lazenby (1969), Roger Moore (1973-1985), Timothy Dalton (1987-1989), Pierce Brosnan ( 1995-2002) who, for a total of twenty-five films, played a gallant and refined James Bond, and outlined a masculine ideal of audacity and charm shared in every corner of the world.

Skilled strategist born from the pen of Ian Fleming, the 007 at the service of his Majesty, has built over time a fascinating image that has made him famous all over the planet even if strongly marked by the typically British savoir faire. Intuition and worldliness, impeccable manners and a spirit of self-denial have accompanied him in films that have become cult and have allowed him to defeat conspirators, thieves and tyrants, without neglecting luxury cars, beautiful clothes, good food and above all beautiful women. In fact, if James Bond has become a myth, so are the bond girls. In spy stories they play different roles: from victims waiting for the savior hero to ambiguous double agents. The aforementioned Ursula Andress, Halle Berry, Eva Green are some of the more intriguing female counterparts to James.

Loading... Advertisements

The book

Eon Productions, which produced all of the James Bond films, gave curator Paul Duncan access to the archives of photos, sets, storyboards and props. For two years the curator has consulted files with over a million images and documents, the result of the selection is in a surprising book. There is no more complete work than The James Bond archives: it includes all James Bond films, starting from Agent 007 – License to Kill (1962) to No Time to Die (2020), passing through the James Bond 007 parody. – Casino Royale (1967) and Never Say Never (1983), consists of countless images and production notes for the most loyal fans.

A unique detail

To complete this incredible selection of finds are the memories of over 150 people including actors, set designers, directors, members of the crew, stunts, designers who tell the life on the set between eccentric personalities and funny episodes, but also the creative processes of the production phase and curiosities of all kinds. The book is a true tribute to one of the most beloved film sagas of all time and helps to maintain the legend of an ageless 007.