Tasha K denies allegations of Cardi B’s $3 million appeal being denied

Rumor has it that Tasha K has had her $3 million appeal to Cardi B dismissed. The blogger makes a clarification and states that the judge’s dismissal order is related to the procedure and not to the merits of the case.

Tasha K reacts and clarifies things

The legal dispute between Cardi B at Tasha K had resulted in a victory for the plaintiff accompanied by a fine of 3 million dollars. However, the blogger appealed to challenge the decision.

However, for some days the information that the call made by Tasha would have been rejected circulating on the web. The latter wanted to clarify the situation in an exchange with a press officer from Billboard.

The contact throws: “…I just saw some seemingly misleading media reports and wanted to check on where things stand”.

After thanking her for the initiative, she responds by specifying the nature of the prescription: “the dismissal order is based on a procedural matter, not on the merits of our brief”. She reassures that she will still appeal: “We have been in contact with the district court and the order will be entered at any time”.

Apart from this business related to the wife ofOffset, Tasha must face the Australian Iggy Azalea who threatens to sue her because of a comment.

