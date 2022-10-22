Tasha K tried to bait Nicki Minaj into shading stallion Megan Thee

Stop while you are $4 million behind, sis!

What could go wrong when two of the most controversial people on the internet go online on Instagram Live? A very bizarre moment of attempted provocation is what.

Tasha K is back to her antagonistic antics as if she has money for a celebrity lawsuit in the bank. While remaining hurt after losing a multi-million dollar libel lawsuit at Cardi Bthe insignificant troll attempted to stir up new drama for the other half of the “WAP” duo. After a social network rap beef marathon with Latto, Nicki Minaj took a break from breaking the internet to rest on his throne. Speak reports that while Minaj was casually on IG Live, Tasha K attempted to provoke her into umbrage Megan you stallion.

As soon as the infamous vlogger joined Nicki’s IG Live, Megan’s name was on the tip of her tongue. In a viral clip, Tasha accused Megan (and her friends) of vandalizing a house she was renting Teyana Taylor.

“We’re just talking about Megan, you know she fucked up Teyana’s house. Teyana had to sell that house…because of all the damage done to that house,” Tasha said, referencing topics from her own show.

Nicki looked around in confusion and asked which house Tasha was referring to. Tasha laughed it off and continued the unsolicited serving of tea.

“You know that house that Teyana Taylor sold. You know Megan was renting this house. And that’s why she and [stylist] I King fell,” she continued.

After 30 seconds of awkward blank stares, Tasha got the hint and tried to change the subject to ask about the new music. “Am I confused? Is everyone confused? Nicki asked, trying to connect the dots.

“Teyana Taylor has sold the house she was renting to Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, we’ll say “allegedly”, in case some details are wrong. However, this is the same house that Teyana had to beg for money from because Megan, the house was vandalized by her people,” Tasha explained.

Megan quickly caught wind of the blogger’s sleazy behavior herself and tweeted “Weird”.

Tasha went on to say that she detailed the alleged damage to the front and back yard of her show. In June, TMZ reported Teyana and her husband Imane Shumpert sold their home for $4 million, but there was no mention of this alleged damage.

Even the Barbz, who never shy away from drama, warned Nicki not to take the bait. She read a comment from a fan telling her to “abort the mission!” Maybe Tasha should take the same advice and focus on the millions of dollars hanging over her own head.

Famed blogger KenBarbie posted the receipts on Twitter, claiming to confirm the details with “sources directly related to the situation who provided the TRUTH”.

According to KenBarbie, Megan only rented from Teyana for a short period of time from 2019 to early 2020. The blogger also claimed Megan didn’t part ways with stylist EJ King until much later, after “the Tory incident which took place in July 2020.”

Tasha reconnected to double down on her accusations. However, KenBarbie doubled down saying, “The truth came from Teyana and EJ’s side.”

“For those trying to correct history, there’s really nothing to correct. It’s like that. And EJ never denied that $80,000, okay? And Teyana is not going to deny this vandalism and neither is Megan,” Tasha said, shoving her way into another lawsuit.

The jokes are written when Tasha K calls anyone out for allegedly lying about unpaid debts. Although Nicki seemed lost during Tasha’s sleazy storyline, many believe it was intentional since she invited the woman Cardi B sued to join her IG Live.

https://twitter.com/helloplaygirl/status/1583658977442689025

Ouch! Who do you think was really behind Nicki Minaj’s IG Live drama with Tasha K?