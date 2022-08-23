‘Tasteless rubbish’: Kim Kardashian slammed for 130,000 gifts, people call a scam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kim Kardashian has received backlash for sharing an image on Instagram. Kim announced a giveaway on her Instagram page on Monday, August 22, in which one chosen person would receive $130,000.

In the photo, the 41-year-old media personality posed in front of a large collection of designer bags. “Who wants to go shopping like me with 130,000.00 USD? she captioned the post. “YES guys, like before, one of YOU can win a $130,000 pre-loaded credit card to spend however you see fit!” Buying a new car, travelling, shopping?… It’s up to you! This is my GREATEST freebie with @ EVER organized business, so ENTER NOW. »

She then listed the steps to participate in the giveaway. “1. Go to @curatedbusinesses > You must FOLLOW everyone they are following right now (only takes 90 seconds to enter).

2. Come back here and tell me the first thing you’ll buy if you win? »

Several Instagram users slammed the celebrity in the comments. One person said, “Are you serious Kim? What kind of tasteless rubbish is this? It’s not cute. A second commented, “Kim’s babies are dying. Another wrote: “People are starving. Another commented, “Kim you just spent all the money I ever made on one photo. »

A few users thought her account had been hacked and the giveaway was a “scam”. “It’s amazing that a billionaire still needs to participate in scams,” said one. Another commented: “You hacked bruh. Many users who wanted to win the cash prize said they would use the funds for a down payment on a property rather than using them for novelty items. Giveaway winners will be announced on the www.curatedbusinesses.com website by Aug. 31, 2022, according to Kim.

Kim and her family have often been criticized for flaunting their money to the general public. Kim has a shed full of toy cars for her children, all of different makes and types. Kim also once posted a photo of her three-year-old son, Psalm, wearing a $200,000 emerald necklace which sparked some controversy among netizens. In an interview with Variety, Kim explained that no one wants to work anymore and received backlash for her comments about hard work. She proudly displayed a $2,000 Burberry overcoat on Instagram right after the interview when she was criticized for being ‘out of touch’.

Not only has Kim offended many with her wealth, but so have the other KUWTK stars. Even more now that she has received the nickname of billionaire, Kylie Jenner is used to displaying her fortune. The extravagant costumes she wore cost over a million dollars in clothing. It costs thousands of dollars just to buy the pram she uses to carry her baby. Before boarding a luxury flight, Kylie flaunted her two most expensive Birkins, worth $100,000 and $210,000 respectively.

