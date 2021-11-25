Tasty tour of the food museums

Loison Museum in Costabissare (VI) – Panettone, a sweet symbol of Christmas, has a place of honor in the Loison Museum, where an entire section is dedicated to its history which is retraced with documents, postcards, posters, magazines and old panettone hat boxes. Created with infinite passion by Dario Loison next to his award-winning craft workshop in Costabissara in Veneto, it is a unique museum of its kind, which collects thousands of objects and documents relating to white art and leavened dough. There you can admire machinery from an ancient pastry shop, tools for processing raw materials and decorating cakes and, among the curiosities, ancient glass for aromas and a collection of bread tokens, substitutes for the money that were usually produced by aid agencies, which in this way guaranteed a ration of bread to the needy. From history to the present, Dario Loison’s passion for pastry is expressed with the creation of extraordinary panettone declined in delicious variations (also in Magnum format), such as those with Pistachio Matcha (heart of Green Pistachio of Bronte Dop cream and covering of white chocolate and Matcha Green tea powder), Ciaculli Late Mandarin (Slow Food Presidium), NeroSale (chocolate and salted caramel), Regal Cioccolato (with selected single-origin cru chocolate and chocolate cream) or the traditional Classico aD 1476 with fine candied Sicilian oranges and cedar from Diamante. Like the Pandoro, they are enclosed in refined packaging to be reused (such as the vintage tin or the hatbox) inspired by the magical atmosphere of Christmas. You can find them, with the vast range of Dario’s desserts, decorated with the taste of his wife Sonia, in the store next to the museum, or they can be ordered from the online shop.

Ricci Curbastro Agricultural and Wine Museum – Capriolo (BS) – The Museum exhibits over 3,000 objects, has a rich library with over 2,500 volumes. Created in 1986 by Gualberto Ricci Curbastro (and expanded over the years) next to the headquarters of his cellar in Capriolo (Bs), it is a “living” museum, which transmits knowledge and knowledge, saving the agricultural culture of Franciacorta from oblivion. Therefore, visitors are guided in the visit by specially trained staff, who illustrate the objects exhibited in the various rooms, narrate traditions, answer questions and curiosities. Of particular interest is the Enology Room, full of objects and equipment. The visit ends in the cellar, where fine pieces are exhibited, with an illustration of the Franciacorta DOCG production cycle and tasting of one or more wines. If you want, you can stop at the shop to buy wines and farm products, which can also be purchased online.

Food Museums in the province of Parma – The province of Parma is a kingdom of delicacies, to which he dedicates well 8 Food Museums: the Parmigiano Reggiano Museum in Soragna, the Salami Museum in Felino to Felino, the Parma Ham Museum in Langhirano, on Culatello and Masalén Museum in Polesine Parmense (where you can also buy the respective products) and the Pasta Museum and the Tomato Museum in Collecchio, on Wine Museum in Sala Baganza, on Porcini Mushroom Museum of Borgotaro. The Culatello and Masalén Museum in Polesine Parmense, housed in the Antica Corte Pallavicina complex, thanks to the online shop, also gives everyone the opportunity to get home the inimitable flavors of the salami of the Bassa Padana, which the Spigaroli brothers they produce with the wisdom of the past. It began 150 years ago with their great-grandfather Carlo, Giuseppe Verdi’s trusted butcher as well as his sharecropper, who appreciated them so much that he wrote to his friends “my best traveling companions are salami, culatelli, cooked shoulders and my wine”. Verdi is told in the museum, where with photos, maps and touch screens, the Land of Culatello and the traditions of the pig are told, the history of the Spigaroli (moved to the banks of the Po and became restaurateurs) and of the Masalén, the butchers who handed down from father to son the secrets of the correct slaughter of the pig. You then enter the secret world of Culatello, the favorite salami of many famous people, from Giuseppe Verdi to Giovannino Guareschi and, recently, celebrities such as Prince Charles of England and George Clooney and walk through the underground Galleria dei Culatelli ( where the highly prized cured meats mature in the humidity and in the dim light) before going up to the Hosteria room, where you can proceed to the tasting and buy publications, objects, meats, cheeses and farm products.

Agorà Orsi Coppini Museum of San Secondo Parmense (PR) – It is a real cultural center dedicated to oil and olive trees, created to spread the knowledge of a product that marks the history of the Mediterranean, from mythology to the present day. The Agorà Orsi Coppini Museum in San Secondo Parmense, which includes the Museo dell’Arte Olearia and the Agora among the olive trees, is a tribute to the passion for oil of Anita and Americo Coppini, oiling them founders since 1946, which continues to live still today, after three generations, in the heart of the Coppini family. Americo’s plan, initially a master cheese maker, was to bring extra virgin olive oil back to the province of Parma. A real vocation, so much so that he was called the “oil missionary” when he traveled with his bicycle in the countryside to make the real Extra Virgin known, teaching how to taste it. The Museum is divided into three areas called the Anita Space, the American Space and the Reading Corner. The first is dedicated to the history of oil and mechanical production systems, such as the press or lever press. In the second are the hydraulic production tools. In the third and last one you can admire a stone mill with two slaughterhouses (molar stones). Finally, the only one of its kind is the Agora among the olive trees, an open-air theater immersed in a natural park, where concerts and various shows can be held. There is no shop next to the museum, but oil and farm products can be ordered online.

Ancient Norba Chocolate Museum in Norma (LT) – Chocolate is a delicacy that cannot be renounced during the holidays. Its story is told in the Antica Norba Chocolate Museum in Norma (Lt), in Lazio, which also has an interesting section in which all the stages of processing the seeds of the Theobroma cacao plant are illustrated: from planting to harvesting up to drying and roasting, all the steps are described in detail. Curious is the reconstruction of an old chocolate factory with original machinery, which allows us to know how it was once produced. To complete the itinerary, antique prints, old packaging, scales, chocolatiers and many old objects and utensils from all over Europe and an area intended for shopping, which can also be done online, and which offers small nativity scenes, hearts, boxes with packs of bars of different flavors, almond and hazelnut, nougat covered with chocolate and other delicious delights.