Tata maintains confidence in Chucky, Jiménez and Tecatito even without a goal

Jonathan Collazo

Despite the lack of goal of the trident composed of Chucky Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Crown Tecatitothe assistant of Tata Martino, Jorge Theiler assured that the Argentine strategist’s confidence in the three attacking players remains intact, so could repeat in the last game of the tie against El Salvador next Wednesday on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

“Tata’s confidence keeps it intact, they are players who will appear at any moment, and the goals will come. They are players of hierarchy and play in a highly competitive football “said the auxiliary, after the tight victory of the Tricolor over the Honduran national team tonight in San Pedro Sula.

Regarding the triumph since Mexico is virtually qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cupaffirmed that they still have nothing insured and with that mentality they will reach the last game of the Concacaf.

“Mexico is not yet classified, a date is missing. For me it was a game with a clear dominator, although in the first half there were no goal situations but in the second they appeared and it was a clear winner”, he affirmed.

“You have to play the remaining date. Mexico must win or draw to qualify for the World Cup”.

With today’s victory The Mexican National Team requires a victory or a tie to secure a direct ticket to the World Cup. Even a loss could do it, as long as Costa Rica doesn’t beat the United States by more than five goals.