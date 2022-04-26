Tata Martino accepts a good moment from Chicharito, but nothing changes

Enrique Martinez Villar

Gerardo Martino was frontal and accepted that any player who is going through a good moment can still compete for a place in the Mexican team Y accepted that Javier Hernández is complying with a high level in his start to the season with the Galaxy, but the chances of him calling him up look very remote.

“The reality is that nothing else happens here, it happens all over the world. In the final stretch (last months for the World Cup) it is difficult to see new faces because if not, you wonder what you did in three and a half years. That said, there is a chance for some to have a good time and I want to clarify that, a good moment is not three games or two goalsbut a good full season, that’s a good moment, not one goal or two or three or four games,” Tata said.

Clarified the meaning of what it was to have a good year, the strategist was questioned about Chicharito’s performancewho has five goals in MLS and last year scored 17 with the Los Angeles Galaxy, but has not been taken into account.

“It is in a good moment and the other will be defined when we present a list, but that he is in a good moment is indubitable and the opposite cannot be said,” said Tata, who has not called CH14 al Tri since September 2019 and who recently stated that “a new call to the National Team will be welcome.”

Salcedo opened the door for other defenders

After the 2020 Gold Cup, where Carlos Salcedo had an altercation with Jorge Theiler, Martino’s assistantthe Argentine coach asserted that this episode was left behind and that if today’s Toronto FC MLS player has not been called, it is because there are players at a better level.

“With Carlos we spoke more than when he came. I already expressed it and he did what he had to do regarding the situation we experienced in the summer. Now his call enters the football aspect and what happened has already happened. He was the responsible for opening the door and the (players) who come must respect them and he (Carlos) must look for a possibility with a good performance“.

