Tata Martino and Mexico receive shocking news from Concacaf

Tata Martino and Mexico have one foot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup



March 28, 2022 9:54 p.m.

Gerardo Tata Martino’s Mexican team has almost secured qualification for Qatar 2022. After having tied the first game at the Azteca Stadium against their similar team from the United States and, later, beating Honduras by the minimum.

In what was the penultimate game of the Concacaf Octagonal, El Tri defeated Honduras thanks to Edson Álvarez’s goal.

Mexico was a total nuisance in that game. 17 shots on goal by four of the Hondurans and ball possession of 67% and nine corner kicks.

For that meeting, the presence in the eleven of Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Carlos Rodríguez, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Jesús Tecatito Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Chucky Lozano stood out.

Precisely Vásquez and Edson Álvarez were announced as part of the Concacaf eleven for this day. The Aztecs accompany three American players and two Canadians and four Costa Ricans.

So far, the only team that already has a place in the World Cup is Canada, because with the result of the game against Jamaica it reached 28 points, scoring made it the first qualified of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Confederation.