Tata Martino could not reach Qatar 2022 despite getting a ticket

Poor daddy! It seems that nothing works out for the Argentine coach because to the not very encouraging present of the Mexican National Team a few months before Qatar 2022 and his health problems, now he adds the possibility that he will not be in the World Cup despite the fact that he gets the direct ticket next Wednesday against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, unless a biblical catastrophe happens in CDMX.

In the absence of a single date to close the Octagonal, Tricolor is third with 25 points, tied with the United States in the area of ​​direct access to the next World Cup, although the neighbors to the north with better goal difference. Below is Costa Rica, which for now as fourth would go to the playoff against New Zealand or the Solomon Islands, which will face each other on Wednesday, March 30.

That same day, Mexico will face the Salvadorans and the Americans will face the Costa Ricans, thus defining the other two teams that will accompany Canada with a direct ticket to the World Cup, as well as the one that will go to the Repechage. The fate of Gerardo Martino will depend on the route followed by the Mexican Soccer Team as a national coach.

The worst scenario that would cut off Tata’s head

The consensus among those who lead the destinies of the clubs of the First Division of Mexican soccer is that There is no possibility that the Tata Martino project will remain in force if Repechage land is stepped onsomething that was already suffered on the way to Brazil 2014 to get on at the last minute after kicking out New Zealand.

As unlikely as this possibility looks in 2022, it is feasible. For Mexico to go to the intercontinental Repechage they would have to combine a defeat at home and Costa Rica to win in the USA with a difference of four goals between results.

The analysis of Tata and the possibility of the Louse

Everything points to Mexico will be third in the Octagonal and with that he will obtain the last direct place in Qatar 2022, since the goal difference with respect to the United States seems impossible to surpass in the event that both countries win in the closing of the tie, as it seems equally unlikely that this criterion is the that could condemn the Tricolor to the Repechage against Oceania.

In any case, the consensus is that the management of Gerardo Martino requires a deep analysis to determine continuity just eight months before the World Cup, which seems to be arriving with many more uncertainties than clarity. Given this and according to ESPN, the owners of the clubs would vote to decide if Tata continues or Miguel Herrera is hired as an emerging technician.

This is how the Concacaf Qualifying goes

Canada 28 (Qualified) US 25 (Dif. +13, direct ticket zone) Mexico 25 (Dif. +7, direct ticket zone) Costa Rica 22 (Dif. +3, Repechage zone) Panama 18 (Eliminated) El Salvador 10 (Eliminated) Jamaica 8 (Eliminated) Honduras 4 (Eliminated)

